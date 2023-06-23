HONDA GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA

Date: June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023

Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

1-1, Minami-Aoyama 2-chome,

Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556

Toshihiro Mibe

Director, President and Representative Executive Officer

Notice of Amendment of the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announced today the amendment of the summary of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 released on May 11, 2023 to recognize the effects of subsequent events.

Subsequent Events

As the Company has already announced on June 16, 2023, regarding consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which was announced on May 11, 2023, the estimate relating to product warranty expenses has subsequently changed due to the decision to file new product recalls and other factors. The Company recognized the effects of the subsequent events in its consolidated financial results.

Amendment

Please refer to the underlined items of attached documents for the details of the amendment.

May 11, 2023

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. REPORTS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Tokyo, May 11, 2023 - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year Results

Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased by 16.2%, to JPY 16,907.7 billion from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Motorcycle business as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit decreased by 10.4%, to JPY 780.7 billion from the previous fiscal year, due mainly to decreased profit attributable to sales impacts and increased expenses including product warranty expenses, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects. Profit before income taxes decreased by 17.8%, to JPY 879.5 billion from the previous fiscal year. Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 7.9%, to JPY 651.4 billion from the previous fiscal year.

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the year amounted to JPY 384.02, a decrease of JPY 27.07 from the previous fiscal year. One Honda American Depository Share represents one common share.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Total assets increased by JPY 696.9 billion, to JPY 24,670.0 billion from March 31, 2022 due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by decreased equipment on operating leases. Total liabilities decreased by JPY 32.8 billion, to JPY 13,167.7 billion from March 31, 2022 due mainly to decreased financing liabilities, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency translation effects. Total equity increased by JPY 729.7 billion, to JPY 11,502.2 billion from March 31, 2022 due mainly to increased retained earnings attributable to profit for the year as well as positive foreign currency translation effects.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2023 increased by JPY 128.0 billion from March 31, 2022, to JPY 3,803.0 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the previous fiscal year, are as follows:

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to JPY 2,129.0 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from operating activities increased by JPY 449.4 billion compared with the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increased cash received from customers, which was partially offset by increased payments for parts and raw materials.

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 678.0 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities increased by JPY 302.0 billion compared with the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increased payments for additions to property, plant and equipment.

Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 1,468.3 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from financing activities increased by JPY 852.6 billion compared with the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increased repayments of financing liabilities as well as purchases of treasury stock.

Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

In regard to the forecasts of the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Honda projects consolidated results to be as shown below:

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

Yen (billions)Changes from FY 2023

Sales revenue

18,200.0 +7.6 %

Operating profit

1,000.0 +28.1 %

Profit before income taxes

1,185.0 +34.7 %

Profit for the year

865.0 +20.6 %

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent

800.0 +22.8 %
Yen

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic and diluted

489.41

Note: The forecasts are based on the assumption that the average exchange rates for the Japanese yen to the U.S. dollar will be JPY 125 for the full year ending March 31, 2024.

The reasons for the increases or decreases in the forecasts of the operating profit, and profit before income taxes for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 from the previous year are as follows.

Yen (billions)

Sales impacts

+ 440.6

Price and cost impacts

+ 265.0

Expenses

- 158.4

R&D expenses

- 60.0

Currency effect

- 268.0

Operating profit compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

+ 219.2

Profit of equity method

+ 67.5

Other

+ 18.6

Profit before income taxes compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

+ 305.4

Dividend per Share of Common Stock

Yen
FY 2022 resultsFY 2023 resultsFY 2024 forecasts

Interim dividend

55.00 60.00 75.00

Year-end dividend

65.00 60.00 75.00

Total annual dividend

120.00 120.00 150.00

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that the actual results of the Company could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in the principal markets of the Company, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates accounted for by the equity-method, and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. The various factors for increases and decreases in profit have been classified in accordance with a method that Honda considers reasonable.

Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards

The Company adopted IFRS for the Company's consolidated financial statements from the year ended March 31, 2015 which have been included in the annual securities report (to be submitted to the Financial Services Agency of Japan) and Form 20-F (to be submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission), aiming at improving comparability of financial information across international capital markets as well as standardization of financial information and enhancing efficiency of financial reporting of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries.

[1] Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

March 31, 2022 and 2023

Yen (millions)
Mar. 31, 2022Mar. 31, 2023
Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

3,674,931 3,803,014

Trade receivables

896,768 1,060,271

Receivables from financial services

1,694,113 1,899,493

Other financial assets

217,743 263,892

Inventories

1,918,548 2,167,184

Other current assets

439,322 384,494

Total current assets

8,841,425 9,578,348

Non-current assets:

Investments accounted for using the equity method

967,404 915,946

Receivables from financial services

3,740,383 3,995,259

Other financial assets

819,654 855,070

Equipment on operating leases

5,159,129 4,726,292

Property, plant and equipment

3,079,407 3,168,109

Intangible assets

849,507 870,900

Deferred tax assets

91,592 105,792

Other non-current assets

424,652 454,351

Total non-current assets

15,131,728 15,091,719

Total assets

23,973,153 24,670,067
Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade payables

1,236,233 1,426,333

Financing liabilities

3,118,304 3,291,195

Accrued expenses

375,601 419,570

Other financial liabilities

236,900 324,110

Income taxes payable

96,116 86,252

Provisions

268,388 362,701

Other current liabilities

672,857 741,963

Total current liabilities

6,004,399 6,652,124

Non-current liabilities:

Financing liabilities

4,984,252 4,373,973

Other financial liabilities

282,083 288,736

Retirement benefit liabilities

282,054 255,852

Provisions

253,625 270,169

Deferred tax liabilities

990,754 877,300

Other non-current liabilities

403,440 449,622

Total non-current liabilities

7,196,208 6,515,652

Total liabilities

13,200,607 13,167,776

Equity:

Common stock

86,067 86,067

Capital surplus

185,495 185,589

Treasury stock

(328,309 ) (484,931)

Retained earnings

9,539,133 9,980,128

Other components of equity

990,438 1,417,397

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

10,472,824 11,184,250

Non-controlling interests

299,722 318,041

Total equity

10,772,546 11,502,291

Total liabilities and equity

23,973,153 24,670,067

[2] Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023

Yen (millions)
Year ended
Mar. 31, 2022		Year ended
Mar. 31, 2023

Sales revenue

14,552,696 16,907,725

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

(11,567,923 ) (13,576,133)

Selling, general and administrative

(1,326,485 ) (1,669,908)

Research and development

(787,056 ) (880,915)

Total operating costs and expenses

(13,681,464 ) (16,126,956)

Operating profit

871,232 780,769

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

202,512 117,445

Finance income and finance costs:

Interest income

25,627 73,071

Interest expense

(16,867 ) (36,112)

Other, net

(12,314 ) (55,608)

Total finance income and finance costs

(3,554 ) (18,649)

Profit before income taxes

1,070,190 879,565

Income tax expense

(309,489 ) (162,256)

Profit for the year

760,701 717,309

Profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

707,067 651,416

Non-controlling interests

53,634 65,893
Yen

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic and diluted

411.09 384.02

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023

Yen (millions)
Year ended
Mar. 31, 2022		Year ended
Mar. 31, 2023

Profit for the year

760,701 717,309

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

117,042 3,350

Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

58,635 (18,465)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method

1,786 292

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

(682 ) (474)

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

680,724 422,960

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method

77,447 30,429

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

934,952 438,092

Comprehensive income for the year

1,695,653 1,155,401

Comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

1,619,997 1,081,429

Non-controlling interests

75,656 73,972

[3] Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023

Yen (millions)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Non-controlling
interests

Total
equity
Common
stock		Capital
surplus		Treasury
stock		Retained
earnings		Other
components
of equity
Total

Balance as of April 1, 2021

86,067 172,049 (273,786 ) 8,901,266 196,710 9,082,306 290,533 9,372,839

Comprehensive income for the year

Profit for the year

707,067 707,067 53,634 760,701

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

912,930 912,930 22,022 934,952

Total comprehensive income for the year

707,067 912,930 1,619,997 75,656 1,695,653

Reclassification to retained earnings

119,202 (119,202 ) - -

Transactions with owners and other

Dividends paid

(188,402 ) (188,402 ) (45,131 ) (233,533 )

Purchases of treasury stock

(62,758 ) (62,758 ) (62,758 )

Disposal of treasury stock

578 578 578

Share-based payment transactions

(233 ) (233 ) (233 )

Equity transactions and others

13,679 7,657 21,336 (21,336 ) -

Total transactions with owners and other

13,446 (54,523 ) (188,402 ) (229,479 ) (66,467 ) (295,946 )

Balance as of March 31, 2022

86,067 185,495 (328,309 ) 9,539,133 990,438 10,472,824 299,722 10,772,546

Comprehensive income for the year

Profit for the year

651,416651,416 65,893 717,309

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

430,013 430,013 8,079 438,092

Total comprehensive income for the year

651,416 430,013 1,081,429 73,972 1,155,401

Reclassification to retained earnings

3,054 (3,054 ) - -

Transactions with owners and other

Dividends paid

(213,475 ) (213,475 ) (51,601 ) (265,076 )

Purchases of treasury stock

(157,001 ) (157,001 ) (157,001 )

Disposal of treasury stock

379 379 379

Share-based payment transactions

94 94 94

Equity transactions and others

(4,052 ) (4,052 )

Total transactions with owners and other

94 (156,622 ) (213,475 ) (370,003 ) (55,653 ) (425,656 )

Balance as of March 31, 2023

86,067 185,589 (484,931 ) 9,980,128 1,417,397 11,184,250 318,041 11,502,291

[4] Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023

Yen (millions)
Year ended
Mar. 31, 2022		Year ended
Mar. 31, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit before income taxes

1,070,190 879,565

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses excluding equipment on operating leases

611,063 721,630

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

(202,512 ) (117,445)

Finance income and finance costs, net

(56,352 ) (71,661)

Interest income and interest costs from financial services, net

(155,872 ) (146,461)

Changes in assets and liabilities

Trade receivables

(24,037 ) (155,924)

Inventories

(208,895 ) (171,467)

Trade payables

50,122 105,272

Accrued expenses

(68,811 ) 42,122

Provisions and retirement benefit liabilities

(156,079 ) 90,880

Receivables from financial services

509,741 (41,480)

Equipment on operating leases

171,600 768,070

Other assets and liabilities

28,981 218,369

Other, net

(19,782 ) (1,222)

Dividends received

193,555 244,902

Interest received

237,724 324,234

Interest paid

(97,884 ) (159,020)

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

(203,130 ) (401,342)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,679,622 2,129,022

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment

(268,143 ) (475,048)

Payments for additions to and internally developed intangible assets

(181,083 ) (157,440)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

27,108 16,206

Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents disposed

- 740

Payments for acquisitions of investments accounted for using the equity method

- (23,826)

Payments for acquisitions of other financial assets

(488,631 ) (527,334)

Proceeds from sales and redemptions of other financial assets

534,693 488,642

Net cash used in investing activities

(376,056 ) (678,060)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from short-term financing liabilities

7,487,724 9,127,333

Repayments of short-term financing liabilities

(7,960,144 ) (8,684,799)

Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities

2,002,823 971,067

Repayments of long-term financing liabilities