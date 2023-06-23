HONDA GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA
( HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. )
/s/ Masaharu Hirose
|Masaharu Hirose
|General Manager
|Finance Division
|Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Date: June 23, 2023
[Translation]
June 23, 2023
|To:
Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
|From:
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
1-1, Minami-Aoyama 2-chome,
Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556
Toshihiro Mibe
Director, President and Representative Executive Officer
Notice of Amendment of the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announced today the amendment of the summary of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 released on May 11, 2023 to recognize the effects of subsequent events.
Particular
|1.
Subsequent Events
As the Company has already announced on June 16, 2023, regarding consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which was announced on May 11, 2023, the estimate relating to product warranty expenses has subsequently changed due to the decision to file new product recalls and other factors. The Company recognized the effects of the subsequent events in its consolidated financial results.
|2.
Amendment
Please refer to the underlined items of attached documents for the details of the amendment.
May 11, 2023
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. REPORTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
Tokyo, May 11, 2023 - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
Fiscal Year Results
Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased by 16.2%, to JPY 16,907.7 billion from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Motorcycle business as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit decreased by 10.4%, to JPY 780.7 billion from the previous fiscal year, due mainly to decreased profit attributable to sales impacts and increased expenses including product warranty expenses, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects. Profit before income taxes decreased by 17.8%, to JPY 879.5 billion from the previous fiscal year. Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 7.9%, to JPY 651.4 billion from the previous fiscal year.
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the year amounted to JPY 384.02, a decrease of JPY 27.07 from the previous fiscal year. One Honda American Depository Share represents one common share.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
Total assets increased by JPY 696.9 billion, to JPY 24,670.0 billion from March 31, 2022 due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by decreased equipment on operating leases. Total liabilities decreased by JPY 32.8 billion, to JPY 13,167.7 billion from March 31, 2022 due mainly to decreased financing liabilities, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency translation effects. Total equity increased by JPY 729.7 billion, to JPY 11,502.2 billion from March 31, 2022 due mainly to increased retained earnings attributable to profit for the year as well as positive foreign currency translation effects.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2023 increased by JPY 128.0 billion from March 31, 2022, to JPY 3,803.0 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the previous fiscal year, are as follows:
Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to JPY 2,129.0 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from operating activities increased by JPY 449.4 billion compared with the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increased cash received from customers, which was partially offset by increased payments for parts and raw materials.
Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 678.0 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities increased by JPY 302.0 billion compared with the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increased payments for additions to property, plant and equipment.
Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 1,468.3 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from financing activities increased by JPY 852.6 billion compared with the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increased repayments of financing liabilities as well as purchases of treasury stock.
Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
In regard to the forecasts of the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Honda projects consolidated results to be as shown below:
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
|Yen (billions)
|Changes from FY 2023
Sales revenue
|18,200.0
|+7.6
|%
Operating profit
|1,000.0
|+28.1
|%
Profit before income taxes
|1,185.0
|+34.7
|%
Profit for the year
|865.0
|+20.6
|%
Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent
|800.0
|+22.8
|%
|Yen
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted
|489.41
Note: The forecasts are based on the assumption that the average exchange rates for the Japanese yen to the U.S. dollar will be JPY 125 for the full year ending March 31, 2024.
The reasons for the increases or decreases in the forecasts of the operating profit, and profit before income taxes for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 from the previous year are as follows.
|Yen (billions)
Sales impacts
|+ 440.6
Price and cost impacts
|+ 265.0
Expenses
|- 158.4
R&D expenses
|- 60.0
Currency effect
|- 268.0
Operating profit compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
|+ 219.2
Profit of equity method
|+ 67.5
Other
|+ 18.6
Profit before income taxes compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
|+ 305.4
Dividend per Share of Common Stock
|Yen
|FY 2022 results
|FY 2023 results
|FY 2024 forecasts
Interim dividend
|55.00
|60.00
|75.00
Year-end dividend
|65.00
|60.00
|75.00
Total annual dividend
|120.00
|120.00
|150.00
This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that the actual results of the Company could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in the principal markets of the Company, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates accounted for by the equity-method, and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. The various factors for increases and decreases in profit have been classified in accordance with a method that Honda considers reasonable.
Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards
The Company adopted IFRS for the Company's consolidated financial statements from the year ended March 31, 2015 which have been included in the annual securities report (to be submitted to the Financial Services Agency of Japan) and Form 20-F (to be submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission), aiming at improving comparability of financial information across international capital markets as well as standardization of financial information and enhancing efficiency of financial reporting of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries.
[1] Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
March 31, 2022 and 2023
|Yen (millions)
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
|3,674,931
|3,803,014
Trade receivables
|896,768
|1,060,271
Receivables from financial services
|1,694,113
|1,899,493
Other financial assets
|217,743
|263,892
Inventories
|1,918,548
|2,167,184
Other current assets
|439,322
|384,494
Total current assets
|8,841,425
|9,578,348
Non-current assets:
Investments accounted for using the equity method
|967,404
|915,946
Receivables from financial services
|3,740,383
|3,995,259
Other financial assets
|819,654
|855,070
Equipment on operating leases
|5,159,129
|4,726,292
Property, plant and equipment
|3,079,407
|3,168,109
Intangible assets
|849,507
|870,900
Deferred tax assets
|91,592
|105,792
Other non-current assets
|424,652
|454,351
Total non-current assets
|15,131,728
|15,091,719
Total assets
|23,973,153
|24,670,067
|Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
|1,236,233
|1,426,333
Financing liabilities
|3,118,304
|3,291,195
Accrued expenses
|375,601
|419,570
Other financial liabilities
|236,900
|324,110
Income taxes payable
|96,116
|86,252
Provisions
|268,388
|362,701
Other current liabilities
|672,857
|741,963
Total current liabilities
|6,004,399
|6,652,124
Non-current liabilities:
Financing liabilities
|4,984,252
|4,373,973
Other financial liabilities
|282,083
|288,736
Retirement benefit liabilities
|282,054
|255,852
Provisions
|253,625
|270,169
Deferred tax liabilities
|990,754
|877,300
Other non-current liabilities
|403,440
|449,622
Total non-current liabilities
|7,196,208
|6,515,652
Total liabilities
|13,200,607
|13,167,776
Equity:
Common stock
|86,067
|86,067
Capital surplus
|185,495
|185,589
Treasury stock
|(328,309
|)
|(484,931
|)
Retained earnings
|9,539,133
|9,980,128
Other components of equity
|990,438
|1,417,397
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|10,472,824
|11,184,250
Non-controlling interests
|299,722
|318,041
Total equity
|10,772,546
|11,502,291
Total liabilities and equity
|23,973,153
|24,670,067
[2] Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023
|Yen (millions)
|Year ended
Mar. 31, 2022
|Year ended
Mar. 31, 2023
Sales revenue
|14,552,696
|16,907,725
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
|(11,567,923
|)
|(13,576,133
|)
Selling, general and administrative
|(1,326,485
|)
|(1,669,908
|)
Research and development
|(787,056
|)
|(880,915
|)
Total operating costs and expenses
|(13,681,464
|)
|(16,126,956
|)
Operating profit
|871,232
|780,769
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
|202,512
|117,445
Finance income and finance costs:
Interest income
|25,627
|73,071
Interest expense
|(16,867
|)
|(36,112
|)
Other, net
|(12,314
|)
|(55,608
|)
Total finance income and finance costs
|(3,554
|)
|(18,649
|)
Profit before income taxes
|1,070,190
|879,565
Income tax expense
|(309,489
|)
|(162,256
|)
Profit for the year
|760,701
|717,309
Profit for the year attributable to:
Owners of the parent
|707,067
|651,416
Non-controlling interests
|53,634
|65,893
|Yen
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted
|411.09
|384.02
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023
|Yen (millions)
|Year ended
Mar. 31, 2022
|Year ended
Mar. 31, 2023
Profit for the year
|760,701
|717,309
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|117,042
|3,350
Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
|58,635
|(18,465
|)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method
|1,786
|292
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
|(682
|)
|(474
|)
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|680,724
|422,960
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method
|77,447
|30,429
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
|934,952
|438,092
Comprehensive income for the year
|1,695,653
|1,155,401
Comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the parent
|1,619,997
|1,081,429
Non-controlling interests
|75,656
|73,972
[3] Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023
|Yen (millions)
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Non-controlling
interests
Total
equity
|Common
stock
|Capital
surplus
|Treasury
stock
|Retained
earnings
|Other
components
of equity
Total
Balance as of April 1, 2021
|86,067
|172,049
|(273,786
|)
|8,901,266
|196,710
|9,082,306
|290,533
|9,372,839
Comprehensive income for the year
Profit for the year
|707,067
|707,067
|53,634
|760,701
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|912,930
|912,930
|22,022
|934,952
Total comprehensive income for the year
|707,067
|912,930
|1,619,997
|75,656
|1,695,653
Reclassification to retained earnings
|119,202
|(119,202
|)
|-
|-
Transactions with owners and other
Dividends paid
|(188,402
|)
|(188,402
|)
|(45,131
|)
|(233,533
|)
Purchases of treasury stock
|(62,758
|)
|(62,758
|)
|(62,758
|)
Disposal of treasury stock
|578
|578
|578
Share-based payment transactions
|(233
|)
|(233
|)
|(233
|)
Equity transactions and others
|13,679
|7,657
|21,336
|(21,336
|)
|-
Total transactions with owners and other
|13,446
|(54,523
|)
|(188,402
|)
|(229,479
|)
|(66,467
|)
|(295,946
|)
Balance as of March 31, 2022
|86,067
|185,495
|(328,309
|)
|9,539,133
|990,438
|10,472,824
|299,722
|10,772,546
Comprehensive income for the year
Profit for the year
|651,416
|651,416
|65,893
|717,309
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|430,013
|430,013
|8,079
|438,092
Total comprehensive income for the year
|651,416
|430,013
|1,081,429
|73,972
|1,155,401
Reclassification to retained earnings
|3,054
|(3,054
|)
|-
|-
Transactions with owners and other
Dividends paid
|(213,475
|)
|(213,475
|)
|(51,601
|)
|(265,076
|)
Purchases of treasury stock
|(157,001
|)
|(157,001
|)
|(157,001
|)
Disposal of treasury stock
|379
|379
|379
Share-based payment transactions
|94
|94
|94
Equity transactions and others
|(4,052
|)
|(4,052
|)
Total transactions with owners and other
|94
|(156,622
|)
|(213,475
|)
|(370,003
|)
|(55,653
|)
|(425,656
|)
Balance as of March 31, 2023
|86,067
|185,589
|(484,931
|)
|9,980,128
|1,417,397
|11,184,250
|318,041
|11,502,291
[4] Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023
|Yen (millions)
|Year ended
Mar. 31, 2022
|Year ended
Mar. 31, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit before income taxes
|1,070,190
|879,565
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses excluding equipment on operating leases
|611,063
|721,630
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
|(202,512
|)
|(117,445
|)
Finance income and finance costs, net
|(56,352
|)
|(71,661
|)
Interest income and interest costs from financial services, net
|(155,872
|)
|(146,461
|)
Changes in assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
|(24,037
|)
|(155,924
|)
Inventories
|(208,895
|)
|(171,467
|)
Trade payables
|50,122
|105,272
Accrued expenses
|(68,811
|)
|42,122
Provisions and retirement benefit liabilities
|(156,079
|)
|90,880
Receivables from financial services
|509,741
|(41,480
|)
Equipment on operating leases
|171,600
|768,070
Other assets and liabilities
|28,981
|218,369
Other, net
|(19,782
|)
|(1,222
|)
Dividends received
|193,555
|244,902
Interest received
|237,724
|324,234
Interest paid
|(97,884
|)
|(159,020
|)
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|(203,130
|)
|(401,342
|)
Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,679,622
|2,129,022
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment
|(268,143
|)
|(475,048
|)
Payments for additions to and internally developed intangible assets
|(181,083
|)
|(157,440
|)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|27,108
|16,206
Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents disposed
|-
|740
Payments for acquisitions of investments accounted for using the equity method
|-
|(23,826
|)
Payments for acquisitions of other financial assets
|(488,631
|)
|(527,334
|)
Proceeds from sales and redemptions of other financial assets
|534,693
|488,642
Net cash used in investing activities
|(376,056
|)
|(678,060
|)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term financing liabilities
|7,487,724
|9,127,333
Repayments of short-term financing liabilities
|(7,960,144
|)
|(8,684,799
|)
Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities
|2,002,823
|971,067
Repayments of long-term financing liabilities
|<