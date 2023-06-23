Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:00 2023-06-23 am EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 4342.00 JPY -1.63% -2.51% +43.21% 12:14pm Honda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K PU 10:50am Honda to recall about 1.2 mln vehicles in US - NHTSA RE Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Honda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K Today at 06:14 am Share HONDA GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA ( HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. ) /s/ Masaharu Hirose Masaharu Hirose General Manager Finance Division Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Date: June 23, 2023 Table of Contents [Translation] June 23, 2023 To: Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. From: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 1-1, Minami-Aoyama 2-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556 Toshihiro Mibe Director, President and Representative Executive Officer Notice of Amendment of the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announced today the amendment of the summary of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 released on May 11, 2023 to recognize the effects of subsequent events. Particular 1. Subsequent Events As the Company has already announced on June 16, 2023, regarding consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which was announced on May 11, 2023, the estimate relating to product warranty expenses has subsequently changed due to the decision to file new product recalls and other factors. The Company recognized the effects of the subsequent events in its consolidated financial results. 2. Amendment Please refer to the underlined items of attached documents for the details of the amendment. -1- Table of Contents May 11, 2023 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. REPORTS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 Tokyo, May 11, 2023 - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Fiscal Year Results Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased by 16.2%, to JPY 16,907.7 billion from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Motorcycle business as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit decreased by 10.4 %, to JPY 780.7 billion from the previous fiscal year, due mainly to decreased profit attributable to sales impacts and increased expenses including product warranty expenses, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects. Profit before income taxes decreased by 17.8 %, to JPY 879.5 billion from the previous fiscal year. Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 7.9 %, to JPY 651.4 billion from the previous fiscal year. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the year amounted to JPY 384.02 , a decrease of JPY 27.07 from the previous fiscal year. One Honda American Depository Share represents one common share. -2- Table of Contents Consolidated Statements of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 Total assets increased by JPY 696.9 billion, to JPY 24,670.0 billion from March 31, 2022 due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by decreased equipment on operating leases. Total liabilities decreased by JPY 32.8 billion, to JPY 13,167.7 billion from March 31, 2022 due mainly to decreased financing liabilities, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency translation effects. Total equity increased by JPY 729.7 billion, to JPY 11,502.2 billion from March 31, 2022 due mainly to increased retained earnings attributable to profit for the year as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2023 increased by JPY 128.0 billion from March 31, 2022, to JPY 3,803.0 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the previous fiscal year, are as follows: Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to JPY 2,129.0 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from operating activities increased by JPY 449.4 billion compared with the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increased cash received from customers, which was partially offset by increased payments for parts and raw materials. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 678.0 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities increased by JPY 302.0 billion compared with the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increased payments for additions to property, plant and equipment. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 1,468.3 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from financing activities increased by JPY 852.6 billion compared with the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increased repayments of financing liabilities as well as purchases of treasury stock. -3- Table of Contents Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 In regard to the forecasts of the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Honda projects consolidated results to be as shown below: Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 Yen (billions) Changes from FY 2023 Sales revenue 18,200.0 +7.6 % Operating profit 1,000.0 +28.1 % Profit before income taxes 1,185.0 +34.7 % Profit for the year 865.0 +20.6 % Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent 800.0 +22.8 % Yen Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted 489.41 Note: The forecasts are based on the assumption that the average exchange rates for the Japanese yen to the U.S. dollar will be JPY 125 for the full year ending March 31, 2024. The reasons for the increases or decreases in the forecasts of the operating profit, and profit before income taxes for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 from the previous year are as follows. Yen (billions) Sales impacts + 440.6 Price and cost impacts + 265.0 Expenses - 158.4 R&D expenses - 60.0 Currency effect - 268.0 Operating profit compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 + 219.2 Profit of equity method + 67.5 Other + 18.6 Profit before income taxes compared with fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 + 305.4 -4- Table of Contents Dividend per Share of Common Stock Yen FY 2022 results FY 2023 results FY 2024 forecasts Interim dividend 55.00 60.00 75.00 Year-end dividend 65.00 60.00 75.00 Total annual dividend 120.00 120.00 150.00 This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that the actual results of the Company could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in the principal markets of the Company, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates accounted for by the equity-method, and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. The various factors for increases and decreases in profit have been classified in accordance with a method that Honda considers reasonable. Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards The Company adopted IFRS for the Company's consolidated financial statements from the year ended March 31, 2015 which have been included in the annual securities report (to be submitted to the Financial Services Agency of Japan) and Form 20-F (to be submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission), aiming at improving comparability of financial information across international capital markets as well as standardization of financial information and enhancing efficiency of financial reporting of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. -5- Table of Contents [1] Consolidated Statements of Financial Position March 31, 2022 and 2023 Yen (millions) Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,674,931 3,803,014 Trade receivables 896,768 1,060,271 Receivables from financial services 1,694,113 1,899,493 Other financial assets 217,743 263,892 Inventories 1,918,548 2,167,184 Other current assets 439,322 384,494 Total current assets 8,841,425 9,578,348 Non-current assets: Investments accounted for using the equity method 967,404 915,946 Receivables from financial services 3,740,383 3,995,259 Other financial assets 819,654 855,070 Equipment on operating leases 5,159,129 4,726,292 Property, plant and equipment 3,079,407 3,168,109 Intangible assets 849,507 870,900 Deferred tax assets 91,592 105,792 Other non-current assets 424,652 454,351 Total non-current assets 15,131,728 15,091,719 Total assets 23,973,153 24,670,067 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables 1,236,233 1,426,333 Financing liabilities 3,118,304 3,291,195 Accrued expenses 375,601 419,570 Other financial liabilities 236,900 324,110 Income taxes payable 96,116 86,252 Provisions 268,388 362,701 Other current liabilities 672,857 741,963 Total current liabilities 6,004,399 6,652,124 Non-current liabilities: Financing liabilities 4,984,252 4,373,973 Other financial liabilities 282,083 288,736 Retirement benefit liabilities 282,054 255,852 Provisions 253,625 270,169 Deferred tax liabilities 990,754 877,300 Other non-current liabilities 403,440 449,622 Total non-current liabilities 7,196,208 6,515,652 Total liabilities 13,200,607 13,167,776 Equity: Common stock 86,067 86,067 Capital surplus 185,495 185,589 Treasury stock (328,309 ) (484,931 ) Retained earnings 9,539,133 9,980,128 Other components of equity 990,438 1,417,397 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 10,472,824 11,184,250 Non-controlling interests 299,722 318,041 Total equity 10,772,546 11,502,291 Total liabilities and equity 23,973,153 24,670,067 -6- Table of Contents [2] Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 Yen (millions) Year ended

Mar. 31, 2023 Sales revenue 14,552,696 16,907,725 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales (11,567,923 ) (13,576,133 ) Selling, general and administrative (1,326,485 ) (1,669,908 ) Research and development (787,056 ) (880,915 ) Total operating costs and expenses (13,681,464 ) (16,126,956 ) Operating profit 871,232 780,769 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 202,512 117,445 Finance income and finance costs: Interest income 25,627 73,071 Interest expense (16,867 ) (36,112 ) Other, net (12,314 ) (55,608 ) Total finance income and finance costs (3,554 ) (18,649 ) Profit before income taxes 1,070,190 879,565 Income tax expense (309,489 ) (162,256 ) Profit for the year 760,701 717,309 Profit for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent 707,067 651,416 Non-controlling interests 53,634 65,893 Yen Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted 411.09 384.02 -7- Table of Contents Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 Yen (millions) Year ended

Mar. 31, 2023 Profit for the year 760,701 717,309 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 117,042 3,350 Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 58,635 (18,465 ) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method 1,786 292 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (682 ) (474 ) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 680,724 422,960 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method 77,447 30,429 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 934,952 438,092 Comprehensive income for the year 1,695,653 1,155,401 Comprehensive income for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,619,997 1,081,429 Non-controlling interests 75,656 73,972 -8- Table of Contents [3] Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 Yen (millions) Equity attributable to owners of the parent



Total Balance as of April 1, 2021 86,067 172,049 (273,786 ) 8,901,266 196,710 9,082,306 290,533 9,372,839 Comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year 707,067 707,067 53,634 760,701 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 912,930 912,930 22,022 934,952 Total comprehensive income for the year 707,067 912,930 1,619,997 75,656 1,695,653 Reclassification to retained earnings 119,202 (119,202 ) - - Transactions with owners and other Dividends paid (188,402 ) (188,402 ) (45,131 ) (233,533 ) Purchases of treasury stock (62,758 ) (62,758 ) (62,758 ) Disposal of treasury stock 578 578 578 Share-based payment transactions (233 ) (233 ) (233 ) Equity transactions and others 13,679 7,657 21,336 (21,336 ) - Total transactions with owners and other 13,446 (54,523 ) (188,402 ) (229,479 ) (66,467 ) (295,946 ) Balance as of March 31, 2022 86,067 185,495 (328,309 ) 9,539,133 990,438 10,472,824 299,722 10,772,546 Comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year 651,416 651,416 65,893 717,309 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 430,013 430,013 8,079 438,092 Total comprehensive income for the year 651,416 430,013 1,081,429 73,972 1,155,401 Reclassification to retained earnings 3,054 (3,054 ) - - Transactions with owners and other Dividends paid (213,475 ) (213,475 ) (51,601 ) (265,076 ) Purchases of treasury stock (157,001 ) (157,001 ) (157,001 ) Disposal of treasury stock 379 379 379 Share-based payment transactions 94 94 94 Equity transactions and others (4,052 ) (4,052 ) Total transactions with owners and other 94 (156,622 ) (213,475 ) (370,003 ) (55,653 ) (425,656 ) Balance as of March 31, 2023 86,067 185,589 (484,931 ) 9,980,128 1,417,397 11,184,250 318,041 11,502,291 -9- Table of Contents [4] Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 Yen (millions) Year ended

Mar. 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit before income taxes 1,070,190 879,565 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses excluding equipment on operating leases 611,063 721,630 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method (202,512 ) (117,445 ) Finance income and finance costs, net (56,352 ) (71,661 ) Interest income and interest costs from financial services, net (155,872 ) (146,461 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables (24,037 ) (155,924 ) Inventories (208,895 ) (171,467 ) Trade payables 50,122 105,272 Accrued expenses (68,811 ) 42,122 Provisions and retirement benefit liabilities (156,079 ) 90,880 Receivables from financial services 509,741 (41,480 ) Equipment on operating leases 171,600 768,070 Other assets and liabilities 28,981 218,369 Other, net (19,782 ) (1,222 ) Dividends received 193,555 244,902 Interest received 237,724 324,234 Interest paid (97,884 ) (159,020 ) Income taxes paid, net of refunds (203,130 ) (401,342 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,679,622 2,129,022 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment (268,143 ) (475,048 ) Payments for additions to and internally developed intangible assets (181,083 ) (157,440 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 27,108 16,206 Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents disposed - 740 Payments for acquisitions of investments accounted for using the equity method - (23,826 ) Payments for acquisitions of other financial assets (488,631 ) (527,334 ) Proceeds from sales and redemptions of other financial assets 534,693 488,642 Net cash used in investing activities (376,056 ) (678,060 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term financing liabilities 7,487,724 9,127,333 Repayments of short-term financing liabilities (7,960,144 ) (8,684,799 ) Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities 2,002,823 971,067 Repayments of long-term financing liabilities <