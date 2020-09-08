Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Honda Motor Co., Ltd.    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honda Motor : GM CEO moves to remake U.S. automaker for EV future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 01:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General Motors CEO Mary Barra announces a major investment focused on the development of GM future technologies at the GM Orion Assembly Plant in 2019

General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra has reeled off two significant deals in the past week in response to investor concerns the No. 1 U.S. automaker is stuck in neutral while Tesla Inc and other electric vehicle makers are leaving legacy automakers behind.

But investors want her to go further. A 10% jump in GM's shares on Tuesday helped the stock top its post-financial crisis 2010 initial public offering of $33. Some investors want Barra to split up the company so its EV assets can be valued at headier levels like Tesla and other newly public EV automakers.

On Tuesday, GM announced a deal to take an 11% stake in and build electric pickup trucks for Nikola Corp, as well as supply the EV startup with electric batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. Last week, GM also announced a North American alliance with Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd to share vehicle platforms, including EVs, in an agreement that could save it billions of dollars.

Barra on Tuesday called the Nikola deal a "strong validation" of GM's strategy.

"It's a very strong proof point of our commitment to an all-EV future and really creating a platform that others can use that's going to give us scale and help us drive efficiency costs down," she told reporters on a conference call.

Barra over the past several years has accelerated a strategy of using profit from internal combustion models to fund development of battery and fuel-cell powered vehicles for tomorrow.

But prior to the recent deals, Morgan Stanley found that of 40 investors surveyed, 72% believe GM will eventually spin off its EV or autonomous vehicle assets and about half thought such a move could be completed by the end of 2021.

During GM's July 29 quarterly earnings call, Barra said nothing was off the table and there was no impediment to such a move. A person close to the matter who asked not to be identified said the Detroit company is exploring its options.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who has pushed the idea of some kind of separation at GM for years, said whether it is a spinoff or some other structure, investors want "anything different" given GM's lackluster stock price.

"If there's an opportunity to capitalize on these assets, strategically, they should do it because the market's certainly not giving them much value for a very improved automotive business," said Michael Razewski, a partner with investment adviser Douglas C. Lane & Associates, which owns GM shares.

OTHER OPTIONS

GM insiders, bankers and industry officials said GM has options beyond a full spinoff of its EV operations, or doing nothing.

Other choices could include a spinoff of just GM's Ultium battery operations; hiving off the EV assets into a fully owned but separately listed stock, much like GM did in its earlier history with Hughes Electronics and Electronic Data Systems; or breaking out the EV assets within GM as it did with the Cruise self-driving business.

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said a spinoff was a "no-brainer" that would unlock shareholder value and create a company worth anywhere from $20 billion to almost $200 billion.

Alastair Bishop, co-portfolio manager of BlackRock's BGF Future of Transport Fund, declined to discuss GM specifically but said the auto sector stands on the brink of a transformation similar to the one that occurred with utilities when adoption of renewable energy began.

Some traditional utilities spun off their renewable energy assets and others held on to them, but there was no rule for which companies thrived, he said.

"If you look over the next five, 10 years, something very similar will happen in the automotive space," Bishop said. "Not every new entrant will be a winner, just as not every incumbent will be a loser. It's going to be a bit more nuanced."

By Ben Klayman

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.59% 2700 End-of-day quote.-12.88%
NIKOLA CORPORATION 53.19% 53.8868 Delayed Quote.244.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
02:02pInvestors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks
RE
01:48pHONDA MOTOR : GM CEO moves to remake U.S. automaker for EV future
RE
02:59aJapan stocks rise on recovery hopes, SoftBank falls again
RE
01:19aJapan's worst postwar economic downturn could force new leader to boost stimu..
RE
01:18aJapan's worst postwar economic downturn could force new leader to boost stimu..
RE
01:17aJapan's worst postwar economic downturn could force new leader to boost stimu..
RE
09/07Japanese shares rise on recovery hopes; SoftBank extends decline
RE
09/04HONDA MOTOR : Cars India announces continuation of 4th Generation City with real..
AQ
09/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Carmakers join forces
09/04Japanese shares end lower on Wall St rout; Nikkei up nearly 1.4% for the week
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 418 B 117 B 117 B
Net income 2021 230 B 2 171 M 2 171 M
Net Debt 2021 4 511 B 42 572 M 42 572 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 4 664 B 43 887 M 44 011 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 218 674
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 421,88 JPY
Last Close Price 2 700,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.88%44 594
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.06%183 284
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.01%91 386
DAIMLER AG-8.65%57 039
BMW AG-14.44%47 749
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-18.03%42 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group