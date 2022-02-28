Log in
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Honda Motor : India Power Products Limited reaches 5 Million Units Production Milestone in February 2022

02/28/2022
News Room
Honda India Power Products Limited reaches 5 Million Units Production Milestone in February 2022 Proudly "Making in India" since 1988

February 28, 2022

Power Products

Leading manufacturer of Generators, Agriculture implements & Engines for various equipment

New Delhi, 28th February 2022 - Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), a leading manufacturer of power products in India, successfully crossed 5 million units accumulated production milestone in February 2022. HIPP has been consistently introducing latest technology prouducts with global standards and bringing joy to its customers since 1985. The company has been a trusted partner in progress for its valued customers in line with its vision of "Empower People, To Do Better".

HIPP launched its first product namely Portable Generator Model EM650 manufactured at its Rudrapur factory in 1988. Buoyed by a strong demand from the customers, the company soon launched other well differentiated Generator models catering to the varying demands from a vast and well diversified market. HIPP made foray into the export markets in 1989 and its products were very well received in the competitive overseas markets. After having enlightened lives of many customers in domestic and overseas markets, HIPP made foray into agriculture by starting production of Engine range in 1991 followed by Water Pump range in 1992. Farmers across India immensely appreciated portable, reliable, and efficient Engines and Water Pumps meeting their timely irrigation, spraying and mechanisation needs. In the year 1995, HIPP established its second manufacturing plant at Puducherry to meet the ever-growing demand. HIPP undertook a major reconsolidation exercise in 2000 and amalgamated its production plants into its present "State-of-the-art" manufacturing facility at Greater Noida thereby achieving economies of scale while pursuing its mission of "Helping people get things done" by manufacturing products that have successfully established themselves as a benchmark for their performance and quality.

Takahiro Ueda, Chairman & Management Director, President & CEO, Honda India Power Products Limited said, "We were able to reach 5 million production units thanks to the support and the cooperation of all the people in India and the local society. Our suppliers and partners stood by us and believed in our common vision - delivering continuously even in acute times such as pandemic and I am grateful for their efforts all along. Our network of dealers, channel partners played excellent role as our extended arms in providing 3S - Sales, Service and Spare Parts support ensuring delightful experience of our customers all along. HIPP will continue to contribute to India and its society as a company that is expected to exist".

Honda India Power Products Limited Major Milestones:
Year Month Events
1985 Sep Company incorporated
1988 Feb Manufacturing starts in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand with Portable Generators
1989 Mar Started export of HIPP manufactured products
1991 Feb Started production of Kerosene Fueled Engines
1992 Feb Foray into agriculture sector with introduction of Portable Water Pumps
1995 Sep Second manufacturing plant established in Puducherry
2000 Dec Manufacturing consolidated at Greater Noida Factory in Uttar Pradesh
2002 Jul HIPP reaches 1 million cumulative Production
2009 Jun HIPP reaches 2 million cumulative Production
2013 Feb Started the production of GX Engines
2013 Sep HIPP reaches 3 million cumulative Production
2016 Apr Started the production of Power Tiller F300
2018 Aug HIPP reaches 4 million cumulative Production
2021 Sep HIPP celebrates 35th Anniversary
2022 Feb Cumulative production cross 5 million units
About Honda India Power Products Limited:

HIPP is one of the first Japanese companies to enter the Indian market in 1985 and thereby contribute to strengthen economic relations between India and Japan. Since inception, the company has been providing innovative, eco-friendly & best-in-class products to its customers across India in the field of power backup, agriculture & construction.

As a conscious corporate, the company has participated in community development programs and helped create employment opportunities at its Greater Noida factory. HIPP has regularly supported disaster relief operations across various regions of India, including recently, extending assistance for combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Company name Honda India Power Products Limited
Shareholding Honda Motor Co., Ltd. : 66.7%, Public: 33.3%
Established September 1985
Capital INR 101.4 million
Location Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
Representative Takahiro Ueda - CMD, President & CEO
Number of Employees Approx. 1,400
Main Production Models Portable Generators, Water Pumps, Engines, Tillers
Annual Production Capacity 350,000 units

Copyright, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
