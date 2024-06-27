TOKYO, Japan, June 27, 2024 - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today issued the Honda ESG Data Book 2024 and posted it on the company website. (See below for the link.)



For a diverse range of Honda stakeholders, the Honda ESG Data Book 2024 comprehensively summarizes the approach and initiatives Honda is taking concerning sustainability from the perspectives of ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance).



As one of the tools to enhance communication with its shareholders, Honda has been issuing the "Honda ESG Data Book" as well as the "Honda Report" on an annual basis. In contrast to the Honda Report which focuses on sharing stories about how Honda will enhance its corporate value into the future, the ESG Data Book primarily summarizes the basic approach Honda is taking to sustainability, the initiatives in each of the ESG areas and data related to the performance and achievements of Honda in each area.

