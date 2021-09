By Kosaku Narioka



Honda Motor Co. said its domestic car factories have been operating at about 40% of the planned capacity in August and September due to a shortage of chips and other parts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Japanese auto maker said in a statement posted on its website that its factories would operate at about 70% of capacity in early October.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 0014ET