HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Honda Motor : Motorcycles offers voluntary retirement in India, letter shows

01/06/2021 | 12:52am EST
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co is offering voluntary retirement to employees of its motorcycles and scooters unit in India amid slowing demand in the country following the COVID-19 pandemic, a company letter shows.

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI), the country's second-largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, made the offer to "maintain its existence" in a competitive market, it said in a letter to its employees' union dated January 5.

"The Indian auto industry is going through an exceptionally challenging phase considering the prolonged demand slowdown and economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis," HMSI said in the letter, which was reviewed by Reuters.

"In these uncertain times, we are aligning our production strategy for improved overall operational efficiency with the objective of long term business sustainability," it said.

HMSI did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan: Editing by Neil Fullick)

By Sudarshan Varadhan and Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.54% 2817.5 End-of-day quote.-2.09%
SCOOTERS INDIA LIMITED -2.23% 32.95 End-of-day quote.1.38%
