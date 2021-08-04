Log in
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Honda Motor : Notice Concerning Changes in Officers

08/04/2021 | 02:46am EDT
News Room
Notice Concerning Changes in Officers

August 4, 2021

Corporate

TOKYO, Japan, August 4, 2021 - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. hereby announces that it has decided on the following personnel changes in its executive officers and operating officers effective as of October 1, 2021.

(Changes are underlined.)

Name

Current titles/roles

New titles/roles

Shinji Aoyama

Managing Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Chief Officer, Regional Operations (North America)
President, CEO and Director,
American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
･ Officer in Charge of Electrification

･ Officer in Charge of Electrification

Noriya Kaihara

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Officer

Chief Officer, Customer First Operations
Risk Management Officer 		Chief Officer, Regional Operations
(North America)
President, CEO and Director,
American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Noriaki Abe

･ Managing Executive Officer

･ Managing Executive Officer

･ Chief Officer, Regional Operations (Japan)
･ Chief Officer, Traffic Safety Promotion Operations 		･ Chief Officer, Regional Operations (Japan)
･ Chief Officer, Traffic Safety Promotion Operations
Risk Management Officer

Copyright, 2020 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Go to Top

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 06:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
