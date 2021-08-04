Honda Motor : Notice Concerning Changes in Officers

TOKYO, Japan, August 4, 2021 - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. hereby announces that it has decided on the following personnel changes in its executive officers and operating officers effective as of October 1, 2021.
(Changes are underlined.)
Name
Current titles/roles
New titles/roles
Shinji Aoyama
･ Managing Officer
･ Managing Executive Officer
･ Chief Officer, Regional Operations (North America) ･ President, CEO and Director, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. ･ Officer in Charge of Electrification
･ Officer in Charge of Electrification
Noriya Kaihara
･ Managing Executive Officer
･ Managing Officer
･ Chief Officer, Customer First Operations ･ Risk Management Officer
･ Chief Officer, Regional Operations (North America) ･ President, CEO and Director, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
