[Translation] August 2, 2024 To: Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. From: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 1-1, Minami-Aoyama 2-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556 Toshihiro Mibe Director, President and Representative Executive Officer Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares (Acquisition of the Company's own shares pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law) Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces status of acquisition of its own shares pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law and Article 36 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, which was announced on May 10, 2024, as follows. Particulars 1. Class of shares acquired: Shares of common stock 2. Total number of shares acquired: 12,357,200 shares 3. Total amount of shares acquired: 19,999,480,950 yen 4. Period of acquisition: Started on July 25, 2024 and ended on July 31, 2024 (based on a contract date) Reference: Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 10, 2024 (1) Class of shares to be acquired: Shares of common stock (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 180,000,000 shares (3.7 % of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Total amount of shares to be acquired: Up to 300 billion yen (4) Period of acquisition: Starting on May 13, 2024 and ending on March 31, 2025 (5) Method of acquisition: Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

1. Purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3) 2. Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares Progress as of July 31, 2024 (1) Total number of shares acquired: 12,357,200 shares (2) Total amount of shares acquired: 19,999,480,950 yen

