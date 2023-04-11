Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-11 am EDT
3521.00 JPY   +0.89%
05:07aHonda Motor : POSCO and Honda Begin Exploring Comprehensive Partnership Toward the Realization of Carbon Neutrality
PU
04/10Tupperware, Tesla fall; Walgreens, Honda rise
AQ
04/10Honda Recalls CR-V Models in US Amid Complaints of Rusty Frames
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda Motor : POSCO and Honda Begin Exploring Comprehensive Partnership Toward the Realization of Carbon Neutrality

04/11/2023 | 05:07am EDT
SEOUL, South Korea/TOKYO, Japan, April 11, 2023 - POSCO Holdings Inc. (POSCO) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today announced that they have begun exploring a comprehensive partnership toward the realization of carbon neutrality.

The two companies reached this agreement based on their belief that it is necessary for the two companies to leverage the strengths of each company, such as environmental and electrification technologies, and explore future collaboration to further accelerate their initiatives toward carbon neutrality.

Based on this agreement, the two companies will explore possible collaboration in the following key areas.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 09:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 17 027 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2023 731 B 5 462 M 5 462 M
Net Debt 2023 3 905 B 29 192 M 29 192 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,09x
Yield 2023 3,56%
Capitalization 5 842 B 43 681 M 43 681 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 204 035
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3 490,00 JPY
Average target price 4 081,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.11%43 681
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.83%185 343
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.46%78 695
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.05%76 500
BMW AG18.28%68 563
FORD MOTOR COMPANY9.37%50 879
