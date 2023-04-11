Honda Motor : POSCO and Honda Begin Exploring Comprehensive Partnership Toward the Realization of Carbon Neutrality

SEOUL, South Korea/TOKYO, Japan, April 11, 2023 - POSCO Holdings Inc. (POSCO) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today announced that they have begun exploring a comprehensive partnership toward the realization of carbon neutrality.

The two companies reached this agreement based on their belief that it is necessary for the two companies to leverage the strengths of each company, such as environmental and electrification technologies, and explore future collaboration to further accelerate their initiatives toward carbon neutrality.

Based on this agreement, the two companies will explore possible collaboration in the following key areas.