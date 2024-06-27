Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results for May, 2024
June 27, 2024 at 02:03 am EDT
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2024.
World Production
May 2024
YOY
May 2023
Jan- May 2024
YOY
Japan
51,125 units
114.9%
44,510 units
277,170 units
102.3%
Outside of Japan
253,298 units
89.0%
284,556 units
1,316,834 units
95.8%
Total
304,423 units
92.5%
329,066 units
1,594,004 units
96.8%
Production in Main Regions
North America
147,808 units
108.1%
136,673 units
702,646 units
111.7%
USA
93,181 units
106.0%
87,889 units
440,575 units
105.0%
Asia
97,535 units
69.4%
140,545 units
581,423 units
81.5%
China
59,268 units
59.4%
99,842 units
357,156 units
73.4%
May 2024
Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Production outside Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
Worldwide production: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
Sales in the Japanese Market
May 2024
YOY
May 2023
Jan- May 2024
YOY
Total
48,524 units
137.9%
35,189 units
282,536 units
118.3%
Registrations
27,744 units
175.9%
15,776 units
165,405 units
160.9%
Mini-vehicles
20,780 units
107.0%
19,413 units
117,131 units
86.2%
May 2024
Total sales in Japan: 10th consecutive month of YOY increase
New vehicle registrations: 9th consecutive month of YOY increase
Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
Exports from Japan
May 2024
YOY
May 2023
Jan- May 2024
YOY
Total
6,626 units
96.9%
6,837 units
38,389 units
128.1%
North America
62 units
29.1%
213 units
2,128 units
140.6%
USA
12 units
6.2%
193 units
2,078 units
145.6%
Asia
521 units
79.4%
656 units
1,844 units
86.3%
Europe
3,685 units
85.5%
4,309 units
24,830 units
118.7%
Others
2,358 units
142.1%
1,659 units
9,587 units
177.9%
May 2024
Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 8 months
