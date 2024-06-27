Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2024.

World Production
May 2024 YOY May 2023 Jan- May 2024 YOY
Japan 51,125 units 114.9% 44,510 units 277,170 units 102.3%
Outside of Japan 253,298 units 89.0% 284,556 units 1,316,834 units 95.8%
Total 304,423 units 92.5% 329,066 units 1,594,004 units 96.8%
Production in Main Regions
North America 147,808 units 108.1% 136,673 units 702,646 units 111.7%
USA 93,181 units 106.0% 87,889 units 440,575 units 105.0%
Asia 97,535 units 69.4% 140,545 units 581,423 units 81.5%
China 59,268 units 59.4% 99,842 units 357,156 units 73.4%
May 2024
  • Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Production outside Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
  • Worldwide production: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
Sales in the Japanese Market
May 2024 YOY May 2023 Jan- May 2024 YOY
Total 48,524 units 137.9% 35,189 units 282,536 units 118.3%
Registrations 27,744 units 175.9% 15,776 units 165,405 units 160.9%
Mini-vehicles 20,780 units 107.0% 19,413 units 117,131 units 86.2%
May 2024
  • Total sales in Japan: 10th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • New vehicle registrations: 9th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
Exports from Japan
May 2024 YOY May 2023 Jan- May 2024 YOY
Total 6,626 units 96.9% 6,837 units 38,389 units 128.1%
North America 62 units 29.1% 213 units 2,128 units 140.6%
USA 12 units 6.2% 193 units 2,078 units 145.6%
Asia 521 units 79.4% 656 units 1,844 units 86.3%
Europe 3,685 units 85.5% 4,309 units 24,830 units 118.7%
Others 2,358 units 142.1% 1,659 units 9,587 units 177.9%
May 2024
  • Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 8 months

