Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results for September, 2022
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of September 2022.
World Production
September 2022
YOY
Apr.- Sep. 2022
YOY
Japan
49,524
166.5%
286,025
105.5%
Outside of Japan
293,122
97.3%
1,570,963
92.0%
Total
342,646
103.5%
1,856,988
93.9%
Production in Main Regions
North America
117,957
136.7%
586,465
89.9%
USA
86,562
161.4%
414,339
95.5%
Asia
170,740
83.3%
949,738
98.6%
China
122,310
72.2%
694,115
92.2%
Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Production outside Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 4 months
Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 years
Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive year of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese Market
September 2022
YOY
Apr.- Sep. 2022
YOY
Total
48,472
122.2%
253,020
94.8%
Registrations
21,112
100.8%
122,828
99.1%
Mini-vehicles
27,360
146.2%
130,192
91.1%
Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 months
New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 14 months
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
Total sales in Japan: 3rd consecutive year of YOY decrease
New vehicle registrations: 3rd consecutive year of YOY decrease
Sales of mini-vehicles: 3rd consecutive year of YOY decrease
Exports from Japan
September 2022
YOY
Apr.- Sep. 2022
YOY
Total
7,624
149.0%
38,624
124.2%
North America
627
39.6%
632
8.0%
USA
560
36.3%
565
7.2%
Asia
244
59.7%
658
17.5%
Europe
5,551
201.1%
46,428
218.8%
Others
1,202
330.2%
6,642
197.2%
Total exports from Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
Disclaimer
Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:12:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Analyst Recommendations on HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Sales 2023
17 079 B
117 B
117 B
Net income 2023
763 B
5 232 M
5 232 M
Net Debt 2023
4 123 B
28 279 M
28 279 M
P/E ratio 2023
7,40x
Yield 2023
3,93%
Capitalization
5 621 B
38 550 M
38 550 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,57x
EV / Sales 2024
0,51x
Nbr of Employees
204 035
Free-Float
90,7%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
3 301,00 JPY
Average target price
4 119,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target
24,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.