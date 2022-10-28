Advanced search
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-28 am EDT
3319.00 JPY   +0.55%
02:13aHonda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results for September, 2022
PU
10/27Yellen touts U.S. battery investments in election battleground Ohio
RE
10/25Honda Begins Sales Of "honda Power Pack Exchanger E : " Battery Swapping Station
AQ
Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results for September, 2022

10/28/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of September 2022.

World Production

September 2022 YOY Apr.- Sep. 2022 YOY
Japan 49,524 166.5% 286,025 105.5%
Outside of Japan 293,122 97.3% 1,570,963 92.0%
Total 342,646 103.5% 1,856,988 93.9%

Production in Main Regions

North America 117,957 136.7% 586,465 89.9%
USA 86,562 161.4% 414,339 95.5%
Asia 170,740 83.3% 949,738 98.6%
China 122,310 72.2% 694,115 92.2%

September 2022

  • Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Production outside Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 4 months
  • Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 years
  • Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive year of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

September 2022 YOY Apr.- Sep. 2022 YOY
Total 48,472 122.2% 253,020 94.8%
Registrations 21,112 100.8% 122,828 99.1%
Mini-vehicles 27,360 146.2% 130,192 91.1%

September 2022

  • Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 months
  • New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 14 months

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

  • Total sales in Japan: 3rd consecutive year of YOY decrease
  • New vehicle registrations: 3rd consecutive year of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 3rd consecutive year of YOY decrease

Exports from Japan

September 2022 YOY Apr.- Sep. 2022 YOY
Total 7,624 149.0% 38,624 124.2%
North America 627 39.6% 632 8.0%
USA 560 36.3% 565 7.2%
Asia 244 59.7% 658 17.5%
Europe 5,551 201.1% 46,428 218.8%
Others 1,202 330.2% 6,642 197.2%

September 2022

  • Total exports from Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

  • Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
