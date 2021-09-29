Log in
Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results in August, 2021

09/29/2021
News Room
Production, Sales and Export Results in August, 2021

September 29, 2021

Corporate

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2021.

World Production
August 2021 YOY Jan.- Aug. 2021 YOY
Japan 23,790 55.9% 403,585 85.9%
Outside of Japan 250,566 72.2% 2,328,644 110.0%
Total 274,356 70.4% 2,732,229 105.6%
Production in Main Regions
North America 110,722 71.3% 917,501 104.6%
USA 76,307 72.8% 610,274 103.8%
Asia 127,067 72.4% 1,276,072 111.8%
China 87,553 61.9% 971,863 105.1%

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three months.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market
August 2021 YOY Jan.- Aug. 2021 YOY
Total 40,656 93.8% 409,034 100.0%
Registrations 20,454 106.7% 180,738 92.3%
Mini-vehicles 20,202 83.6% 228,296 107.0%

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in seven months.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in six months.
- Freed was the industry's eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2021 with sales of 5,200 units. VEZEL was the industry's tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2021 with sales of 4,404 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2021 with sales of 13,229 units.

Exports from Japan
August 2021 YOY Jan.- Aug. 2021 YOY
Total 3,547 49.1% 34,522 52.2%
North America 1,605 150.1% 7,086 141.2%
USA 1,605 169.1% 7,073 161.9%
Asia 466 56.8% 4,388 90.5%
Europe 1,081 26.6% 18,455 36.4%
Others 395 31.2% 4,593 81.6%

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.

Copyright, 2020 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Go to Top

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
