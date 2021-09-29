Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results in August, 2021

World Production

Production in Main Regions

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three months. - Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month. - Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.

- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in seven months.

- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in six months.

- Freed was the industry's eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2021 with sales of 5,200 units. VEZEL was the industry's tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2021 with sales of 4,404 units.

- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2021 with sales of 13,229 units.

