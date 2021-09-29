Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results in August, 2021

Production, Sales and Export Results in August, 2021
September 29, 2021
Corporate
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of August 2021.
World Production
August 2021
YOY
Jan.- Aug. 2021
YOY
Japan
23,790
55.9%
403,585
85.9%
Outside of Japan
250,566
72.2%
2,328,644
110.0%
Total
274,356
70.4%
2,732,229
105.6%
Production in Main Regions
North America
110,722
71.3%
917,501
104.6%
USA
76,307
72.8%
610,274
103.8%
Asia
127,067
72.4%
1,276,072
111.8%
China
87,553
61.9%
971,863
105.1%
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three months.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese Market
August 2021
YOY
Jan.- Aug. 2021
YOY
Total
40,656
93.8%
409,034
100.0%
Registrations
20,454
106.7%
180,738
92.3%
Mini-vehicles
20,202
83.6%
228,296
107.0%
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in seven months.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in six months.
- Freed was the industry's eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2021 with sales of 5,200 units. VEZEL was the industry's tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of August 2021 with sales of 4,404 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of August 2021 with sales of 13,229 units.
Exports from Japan
August 2021
YOY
Jan.- Aug. 2021
YOY
Total
3,547
49.1%
34,522
52.2%
North America
1,605
150.1%
7,086
141.2%
USA
1,605
169.1%
7,073
161.9%
Asia
466
56.8%
4,388
90.5%
Europe
1,081
26.6%
18,455
36.4%
Others
395
31.2%
4,593
81.6%
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.
