  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/20 11:57:17 pm EDT
3419.00 JPY   -0.41%
HONDA MOTOR : Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Teito Motor Transportation and kokusai motorcars as Part of Aim to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Mobility Service in Central Tokyo
HONDA CARS INDIA COMMENCES PRODUCTION OF NEW CITY E : HEV, India's Supreme Electric Hybrid
Japanese shares track Wall St strength, weaker yen lifts automakers
Honda Motor : Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Teito Motor Transportation and kokusai motorcars as Part of Aim to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Mobility Service in Central Tokyo

04/20/2022 | 10:45pm EDT
Honda is aiming to roll out its MaaS service in Japan in the mid-2020s using the Cruise Origin, a vehicle Cruise, General Motors and Honda are jointly developing exclusively for use in an autonomous vehicle mobility service.

HMS is responsible for such Honda MaaS business operations in Japan and strives to offer new on-demand driverless mobility services to resolve various traffic/transportation-related issues in urban areas, offering new forms of convenience and new value for its customers and society. To this end, based on the MoU, HMS will join forces with Teito and km Group to explore how autonomous vehicle mobility services can be offered as safe, convenient and comfortable services customers can use with peace of mind.

Preparing for the start of service in central Tokyo, Honda and HMS will continue to strengthen coordination and collaboration with all stakeholders including transportation service providers and local municipalities while also planning to conduct various testing programs including the testing of autonomous driving technologies.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 02:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 564 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2022 675 B 5 282 M 5 282 M
Net Debt 2022 5 216 B 40 819 M 40 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,76x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 5 872 B 45 957 M 45 957 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 211 374
Free-Float 91,4%
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 433,00 JPY
Average target price 4 082,35 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.60%44 079
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.35%233 272
VOLKSWAGEN AG-12.61%102 413
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-3.31%74 233
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-22.73%64 904
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-28.84%61 143