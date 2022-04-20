Honda Motor : Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Teito Motor Transportation and kokusai motorcars as Part of Aim to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Mobility Service in Central Tokyo

Honda is aiming to roll out its MaaS service in Japan in the mid-2020s using the Cruise Origin, a vehicle Cruise, General Motors and Honda are jointly developing exclusively for use in an autonomous vehicle mobility service.

HMS is responsible for such Honda MaaS business operations in Japan and strives to offer new on-demand driverless mobility services to resolve various traffic/transportation-related issues in urban areas, offering new forms of convenience and new value for its customers and society. To this end, based on the MoU, HMS will join forces with Teito and km Group to explore how autonomous vehicle mobility services can be offered as safe, convenient and comfortable services customers can use with peace of mind.

Preparing for the start of service in central Tokyo, Honda and HMS will continue to strengthen coordination and collaboration with all stakeholders including transportation service providers and local municipalities while also planning to conduct various testing programs including the testing of autonomous driving technologies.