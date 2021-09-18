Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda Motor : Toni Bou Wins 15th Consecutive FIM Trial World Championship Title

09/18/2021 | 09:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News Room
Toni Bou Wins 15th Consecutive FIM Trial World Championship Title

September 19, 2021

Motorcycle

September 19, 2021 - HRC (Honda Racing Corporation) contract rider and Honda factory team*1 (Repsol Honda Team) rider Toni Bou has won the 2021 FIM*2 Trial World Championship. He has clinched his 15th consecutive title by winning the final round in Portugal, held on September 18.

Toni Bou (Portuguese GP)

This year's Trial World Championship is contested over six rounds (nine trials). In the opening double-header round held in June, Bou finished 1st / 2nd. He then won the next round in France, marking his 120th career win in the competition. After the summer break, he was 1st / 3rd in Andorra, won the next round (again in France), and won both trials at the Spanish double-header. Going in to the final round at Portugal as championship favorite, Bou won the round giving him his 15th consecutive championship title.

Since clinching his first world championship title in 2007 on HRC's Montesa COTA 4RT factory bike, Bou has increased his unparalleled consecutive championship titles to 15. He has also won his 14th consecutive X Trial World Championship, an indoor competition raced on artificially prepared sections, taking his total tally of championship titles to 29.

  • *1Factory team:
    Racing team managed by the bike manufacturer. For Honda, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) manages its factory teams.
  • *2FIM: Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme

Toni Bou and Montesa COTA 4RT (Portuguese GP)

■ Toni Bou | Repsol Honda Team

'This year has been very special for me because at the beginning things were very complicated with the injury just a month before the start of the championship. In the end there will come a year when I will not be able to win - I've won for 15 consecutive years - but the fact that I got injured just before the start of the world championship made it special and I didn't want to lose a championship in this way. Once again we battled 100%, I tried to get into shape as the championship progressed and the fact that I had a very good work rate before I got injured also helped me to recover faster. I am very happy to be able to win another world championship. Once again, many thanks to the whole team.
Today was also a very special day for everyone as it was Fujinami's last trial. It is very difficult to think of Team HRC without him. I wish him all the best for the future.'

Shinya Wakabayashi | Honda Racing Corporation President

'I would like to congratulate Toni on winning his unprecedented 15th Trial World Championship title. The championship schedule has been severely affected in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. To win under such circumstances requires maintaining peak level skills along with physical and mental strength, which Toni has done with flying colors, earning him the highest of praise. I would also like to extend my deepest gratitude to the team who made his victory a reality, and our sponsors for their unwavering support of our motorsports activities. Last but not least by any means, I would like to thank Trial fans worldwide for their passionate support.'

Toni Bou
BirthDate:

October 17, 1986

Birthplace:

Spain

Career Highlights:
2003
 Trial World Championship debut
2007
 Joins Repsol Montesa HRC,
Wins his first Trial World Championship and X-Trial World Championship
2008 - 2020
 Trial World Champion & X-Trial World Champion
2021
 Wins his 15th Trial World Championship
Montesa COTA 4RT Overview
Engine:

Liquid-cooled 4-stroke single-cylinder engine

Frame:

Aluminum twin-tube

Tires:

21-inch (front) 18-inch (rear)

Copyright, 2020 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Go to Top

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 01:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
09/18HONDA MOTOR : Toni Bou Wins 15th Consecutive FIM Trial World Championship Title
PU
09/17Indonesia reinstates temporary tax break for small-car sales
RE
09/16HONDA MOTOR : Exhibits the World Premiere of All-new BF150, BF135 and BF115 Larg..
PU
09/15GM's China joint venture develops own auto chips
RE
09/15GM's China joint venture develops own auto chips
RE
09/15HONDA MOTOR : Takahisa Fujinami to End 26-Year Trial World Championship Career
PU
09/13Volkswagen's China partners bristle as carmaker lavishes love on new venture
RE
09/13Topix hits fresh 3-decade high as shares rebound into the close
RE
09/12China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry - minister
RE
09/12Japan shares slip from 3-decade high as global selloff fuels caution
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 457 B 141 B 141 B
Net income 2022 708 B 6 440 M 6 440 M
Net Debt 2022 5 280 B 47 996 M 47 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,58x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 5 954 B 54 182 M 54 121 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 211 374
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 448,00 JPY
Average target price 4 260,59 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, CEO & Representative Director
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.19.83%54 182
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.93%252 800
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.46%138 958
DAIMLER AG23.48%89 616
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.27%74 517
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED16.35%66 245