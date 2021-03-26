Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Honda Motor Co., Ltd.    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda Motor : Agreement Reached to Standardize Swappable Batteries for Electric Motorcycles

03/26/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News Room
Agreement Reached to Standardize Swappable Batteries for Electric Motorcycles

March 26, 2021

Motorcycle

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Suzuki Motor Corporation
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

March 26, 2021 - The Swappable Battery Consortium for Electric Motorcycles (Consortium) has reached an agreement to standardize swappable batteries and replacement systems, allowing battery sharing and paving the way for increased adoption of electric motorcycles in Japan.

The Consortium was established by Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corporation and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. in April 2019, aimed at increasing the adoption of electric motorcycles in Japan. Since its inception, the Consortium has been formulating the standards for mutual-use swappable batteries and their replacement systems, as a solution to the issues preventing widespread adoption of electric motorcycles as a more environmentally friendly and convenient form of mobility - the drive range and reduction of charging time. In order to establish the convenience and effectiveness of mutual-use swappable batteries, the Consortium has been cooperating since last year with the 'e-Yan OSAKA' field tests conducted by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association's Electric Motorcycle Promotion Subcommittee in collaboration with Osaka Prefecture and the national university corporation Osaka University, aimed at popularizing and increasing the adoption of environmentally-friendly electric motorcycles.

Parts of the common specifications agreed upon are compliant with the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan, Inc. Organization (JASO) technical paper TP21003 issued on March 19. The Consortium will conduct technical verification and standardization of mutual-use swappable batteries, based on these common specifications. With the heightening worldwide demand for the electrification of mobility to realize a carbon-neutral society, the Consortium will work hand in hand with the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association to realize international mutual-use (international standardization).

As environmental awareness increases globally, the Consortium believes that cooperative consideration and promotion within the entire motorcycle industry, to build an environment for widespread adoption within the motorcycle industry, is vital to motorcycles continuing to be the customers' mobility of choice, and aims to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

■ Noriaki Abe | Consortium Representative Secretary, and Managing Officer, Motorcycle Operations, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

'This agreement for the standardization of mutual-use batteries is an achievement made possible through the four Japanese motorcycle manufacturers working together over the past two years. I am grateful to all those associated with the Consortium and the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan, Inc. for their understanding and support. While we will continue cooperation to build an environment allowing battery mutual-use based on our agreement, we will also be competing with each other to develop attractive products that meet the needs of our customers. Through our efforts in both cooperation and competition, we will work towards the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles to realize a sustainable society.'

Copyright, 2020 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Go to Top

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 04:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
12:03aHONDA MOTOR  : Agreement Reached to Standardize Swappable Batteries for Electric..
PU
03/24Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to set tough vehicle emissions rules -letters
RE
03/24GM further cuts production in North America due to global chip shortage
RE
03/24Auto Dealerships Face Inventory Squeeze as Chip Shortage Disrupts Production
DJ
03/24HONDA MOTOR  : to Extend Production Cuts in North American Plants
MT
03/23HONDA MOTOR  : to extend production suspension at some North American plants
RE
03/23HONDA MOTOR  : to extend production suspension at some North American plants
RE
03/23AB Volvo shares fall 7% after warning chip shortage to hit output
RE
03/23AB Volvo shares fall 7% after warning chip shortage to hit output
RE
03/23MARKET CHATTER : Japanese Automakers Assess Impact of Fire at Renesas Factory
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 948 B 119 B 119 B
Net income 2021 512 B 4 686 M 4 686 M
Net Debt 2021 4 418 B 40 451 M 40 451 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 5 656 B 51 829 M 51 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 36 062
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3 890,56 JPY
Last Close Price 3 276,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.13.85%52 570
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.51%213 843
VOLKSWAGEN AG49.39%132 090
DAIMLER AG25.45%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35.93%83 486
BMW AG15.60%60 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ