  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda Motor : New Honda CEO aims for 100% electric vehicles by 2040

04/23/2021 | 03:54am EDT
Honda Motor new CEO Toshihiro Mibe attends his inaugural news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co's new chief executive said on Friday the company was aiming to increase its ratio of electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) to 100% of all sales by 2040.

Speaking at his first news conference since taking the chief executive position at the beginning of April, Toshihiro Mibe said the company expects EVs and FCVs to account for 40% of sales by 2030 and 80% by 2035 in all major markets.

Mibe began his leadership amid a growing shift in automobile technology to electric vehicles and autonomous driving. Traditionally known for its fuel-efficient internal-combustion engines, Honda launched its first mass-produced all-battery vehicle last August.

Mibe said the company also aimed to include advanced driver-assistance systems in all of its models in major markets by 2030.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 978 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2021 505 B 4 678 M 4 678 M
Net Debt 2021 4 671 B 43 277 M 43 277 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 5 615 B 51 923 M 52 023 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 36 062
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 951,76 JPY
Last Close Price 3 252,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshihiro Mibe President, CEO & Representative Director
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.13.01%51 923
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.17%212 419
VOLKSWAGEN AG51.59%157 524
DAIMLER AG27.67%94 715
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.07%80 360
BMW AG19.31%66 466
