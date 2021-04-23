Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda Motor : Notice Concerning Honda Global CEO Inaugural Press Conference

04/23/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Translation] April 23, 2021

To:

Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

From:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

1-1,Minami-Aoyama2-chome,

Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556

Toshihiro Mibe

President and Representative Director

Notice Concerning Honda Global CEO Inaugural Press Conference

TOKYO, Japan, April 23, 2021 --- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. held a press conference attended by Toshihiro Mibe, the new President and Representative Director effective April 1, 2021. For details, please see the attached press release.

- End -

April 23, 2021

Summary of Honda Global CEO Inaugural Press Conference

TOKYO, Japan, April 23, 2021 -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. President and Representative Director Toshihiro Mibe held an inaugural press conference at 3:00 pm today (Japan time).

Following is a summary of his formal remarks:

Powered by Honda

Honda is a mobility company that offers a wide range of products which, in total, makes Honda the world's largest power unit manufacturer. Since its founding and through our wide array of power units, Honda has always been contributing to the advancement of mobility and people's daily lives by providing the "power" which enables people to take action.

By becoming the "power" that supports people who are trying to do things through their own initiative, including those who are trying to make changes to the society they live in and others who strive to enhance the quality of people's daily lives, we will help people expand their own potential.

Toshihiro Mibe/President and Representative Director

What Honda wants to achieve/direction of our initiatives

Honda will work comprehensively to address challenges in the areas of the environment and safety. At the same time, for the future, Honda will strive to lead advancements which will be made in the areas of mobility, the power unit, energy and robotics.

Moreover, to have a firm footing in working toward our environmental and safety goals, we will remain committed to ensure the attainment of our goal to "solidify our existing businesses".

-1-

1. Environmental Initiatives

1-1. Three initiatives in pursuit of "zero environmental impact"

Honda will strive to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. Striving for "zero environmental impact" of not only our products but the entire product lifecycle including our corporate activities, Honda will focus on the following areas as the "three-pillars" of our initiatives:

    • Carbon neutrality
    • Clean energy
    • Resource circulation
  • In addition to the electrification of our motorcycle and automobile products, we will expand the range of electrified products with our Honda Mobile Power Pack swappable battery and expand utilization of renewable energy by enabling infrastructure-linkedsmart power operations.
  • For the further expansion of the use of renewable energy, we will be proactive in promoting the utilization of hydrogen. We will strive to realize a "multi-pathwayof energy," which is a concept of utilizing a wide variety of energy sources including carbon-neutralfuels, which will be effective in all areas, including where electrification is difficult, such as with aircraft.
  • Including more effective ways to reuse and recycle batteries, Honda is pursuing research on material recycling and will take on the challenge of developing products made from 100% sustainable materials.
  • We also will continue to work on the concept of "Honda eMaaS" through which Honda will contribute to the "freedom of mobility" and "expanded use of renewable energy" by connecting electrified mobility products and energy service. Honda eMaaS will be steadily pursued while focusing on the following three core areas:
    • Expansion of the utilization of Mobile Power Packs
    • Utilization of large-capacity batteries for electrified vehicles
    • Application and implementation of fuel cell systems.

-2-

1-2. Electrification of automobile products

In order to achieve our carbon-free goal on a "tank-to-wheel" basis, as the responsibility of an automaker, Honda will strive to increase the ratio of battery-electricvehicles (EVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCVs) within overall unit sales in all major markets of electrification combined to 40% by 2030, to 80% by 2035, and then to 100% globally by 2040. These are challenging targets, and to attain them, we must put forth a collective effort of our entire value chain. However, we decided to set high goals so that all of us share the vision of what we are trying to accomplish and take on challenges toward the realization of our goals.

North America

  • In North America, we will strive for an EV/FCV unit sales ratio of 40% by 2030, 80% by 2035 and 100% by 2040. Leveraging the alliance with GM as one of our strategic pillars, we will pursue electrification in North America efficiently while taking advantage of the respective strengths of both companies
  • Honda and GM are jointly developing two large-sized EV models using GM's Ultium batteries, and we are planning to introduce these models to the North
    American market as model year 2024 vehicles, one from Honda brand and the other from the Acura brand.
  • Starting from the second half of the 2020s, Honda will launch a series of new EV models which adopt e:Architecture, a completely new EV platform led by Honda. These EV models will first be introduced to the North American market, and then to other regions of the world.

China

  • In China, we will strive for an EV/FCV unit sales ratio of 40% by 2030, 80% by 2035 and 100% by 2040.
  • In China, we have been introducing EV models while utilizing local resources, and we will further accelerate this approach from here forward. We will introduce 10 Honda-brand EV models within five years. As the first of the 10 models, the mass-production model based on the Honda SUV e:prototype is scheduled to go on sale in spring 2022.
  • We will further pursue the utilization of local resources, which includes strengthening our collaboration with CATL for the supply of batteries, which are core components for electrified vehicles.

-3-

Japan

  • In Japan, we will strive for an EV/FCV unit sales ratio of 20% by 2030, 80% by 2035 and 100% by 2040. Also, including hybrid-electric vehicles, we will strive to electrify 100% of our automobile unit sales in Japan by 2030.
  • Including the first introduction of an EV model in the K-carsegment in 2024, we will continue making progress in the electrification of our mini-vehicles with both hybrid and EV models.
  • For the procurement of batteries, we will strive to realize a "local production and local procurement" approach in Japan, which also will contribute to the growth of domestic industries in Japan.
  • In the area of mobility services (MaaS), we are aiming to introduce the Cruise Origin, an electric self-driving vehicle Honda is currently developing jointly with GM and Cruise, in the Japanese MaaS market in the mid-2020s. With this aim, we will be starting development for testing in Japan from this year.

In order to secure the high competitiveness of our EVs of the future, Honda is conducting independent research on all-solid-statebatteries as the next generation batteries which will realize high capacity and low cost. We will undertake the verification of production technology using a demonstration line, starting this fiscal year. We will begin accelerating this research with an aim to make all-solid-state batteries available for our new models to be introduced in the second half of the 2020s.

Honda has a track record of offering customers "creative movers," products in Japan such as Odyssey and StepWGN that help create better daily lives for people. This stance will not change in the world of EVs. By combining digital technologies with Honda's existing strengths, such as unique creativity and original designs, we will continue to add unique value only Honda can offer to our EVs.

-4-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 08:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
04:06aHONDA MOTOR  : Notice Concerning Honda Global CEO Inaugural Press Conference
PU
03:58aURGENT : Honda aims for all new car sales to be EVs, FCVs in 2040
AQ
03:54aHONDA MOTOR  : New Honda CEO aims for 100% electric vehicles by 2040
RE
03:33aHONDA MOTOR  : New Honda CEO aims for 100% electric vehicles by 2040
RE
02:34aHONDA MOTOR  : Summary of Honda Global CEO Inaugural Press Conference
PU
04/22Japan's car lobby says it can lead the drive for carbon neutrality
RE
04/21HONDA MOTOR  : Nineteenth U.S. death tied to Takata air bag reported in South Ca..
RE
04/21HONDA MOTOR  : Nineteenth U.S. death tied to Takata air bag reported in S Caroli..
RE
04/21HONDA MOTOR  : e Triumphs at 2021 World Car Awards
PU
04/19Renesas says to restore full capacity at fire-damaged chip plant by end-May
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 978 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2021 505 B 4 678 M 4 678 M
Net Debt 2021 4 671 B 43 277 M 43 277 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 5 615 B 51 923 M 52 023 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 36 062
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 951,76 JPY
Last Close Price 3 252,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshihiro Mibe President, CEO & Representative Director
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.13.01%51 923
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.17%212 419
VOLKSWAGEN AG51.59%157 524
DAIMLER AG27.67%94 715
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.07%80 360
BMW AG19.31%66 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ