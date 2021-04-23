Honda Motor : Notice Concerning Honda Global CEO Inaugural Press Conference

April 23, 2021

Summary of Honda Global CEO Inaugural Press Conference

TOKYO, Japan, April 23, 2021 -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. President and Representative Director Toshihiro Mibe held an inaugural press conference at 3:00 pm today (Japan time).

Following is a summary of his formal remarks:

＜Powered by Honda＞

Honda is a mobility company that offers a wide range of products which, in total, makes Honda the world's largest power unit manufacturer. Since its founding and through our wide array of power units, Honda has always been contributing to the advancement of mobility and people's daily lives by providing the "power" which enables people to take action.

By becoming the "power" that supports people who are trying to do things through their own initiative, including those who are trying to make changes to the society they live in and others who strive to enhance the quality of people's daily lives, we will help people expand their own potential.

Toshihiro Mibe/President and Representative Director

＜What Honda wants to achieve/direction of our initiatives＞

Honda will work comprehensively to address challenges in the areas of the environment and safety. At the same time, for the future, Honda will strive to lead advancements which will be made in the areas of mobility, the power unit, energy and robotics.

Moreover, to have a firm footing in working toward our environmental and safety goals, we will remain committed to ensure the attainment of our goal to "solidify our existing businesses".