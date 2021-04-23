Honda Motor : Notice Concerning Honda Global CEO Inaugural Press Conference
04/23/2021 | 04:06am EDT
[Translation] April 23, 2021
To:
Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
From:
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
1-1,Minami-Aoyama2-chome,
Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556
Toshihiro Mibe
President and Representative Director
Notice Concerning Honda Global CEO Inaugural Press Conference
TOKYO, Japan, April 23, 2021 --- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. held a press conference attended by Toshihiro Mibe, the new President and Representative Director effective April 1, 2021. For details, please see the attached press release.
April 23, 2021
Summary of Honda Global CEO Inaugural Press Conference
TOKYO, Japan, April 23, 2021 -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. President and Representative Director Toshihiro Mibe held an inaugural press conference at 3:00 pm today (Japan time).
Following is a summary of his formal remarks:
＜Powered by Honda＞
Honda is a mobility company that offers a wide range of products which, in total, makes Honda the world's largest power unit manufacturer. Since its founding and through our wide array of power units, Honda has always been contributing to the advancement of mobility and people's daily lives by providing the "power" which enables people to take action.
By becoming the "power" that supports people who are trying to do things through their own initiative, including those who are trying to make changes to the society they live in and others who strive to enhance the quality of people's daily lives, we will help people expand their own potential.
Toshihiro Mibe/President and Representative Director
＜What Honda wants to achieve/direction of our initiatives＞
Honda will work comprehensively to address challenges in the areas of the environment and safety. At the same time, for the future, Honda will strive to lead advancements which will be made in the areas of mobility, the power unit, energy and robotics.
Moreover, to have a firm footing in working toward our environmental and safety goals, we will remain committed to ensure the attainment of our goal to "solidify our existing businesses".
1. Environmental Initiatives
1-1. Three initiatives in pursuit of "zero environmental impact"
Honda will strive to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. Striving for "zero environmental impact" of not only our products but the entire product lifecycle including our corporate activities, Honda will focus on the following areas as the "three-pillars" of our initiatives:
Carbon neutrality
Clean energy
Resource circulation
In addition to the electrification of our motorcycle and automobile products, we willexpand the range of electrified products with our Honda Mobile Power Pack swappable battery and expand utilization of renewable energy by enablinginfrastructure-linkedsmart power operations.
For the further expansion of the use of renewable energy, we will be proactive inpromoting the utilization of hydrogen. We will strive to realize a"multi-pathwayof energy," which is a concept of utilizing a wide variety of energy sources includingcarbon-neutralfuels, which will be effective in all areas, including where electrification is difficult, such as with aircraft.
Including more effective ways to reuse and recycle batteries, Honda is pursuing research on material recycling and will take on the challenge ofdeveloping products made from 100% sustainable materials.
We also will continue to work on the concept of"Honda eMaaS" through which Honda will contribute to the "freedom of mobility" and "expanded use of renewable energy" by connecting electrified mobility products and energy service. Honda eMaaS will be steadily pursued while focusing on the following three core areas:
Expansion of the utilization of Mobile Power Packs
Utilization of large-capacity batteries for electrified vehicles
Application and implementation of fuel cell systems.
1-2. Electrification of automobile products
In order to achieve our carbon-free goal on a "tank-to-wheel" basis, as the responsibility of an automaker, Honda will strive to increase the ratio ofbattery-electricvehicles (EVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCVs) within overall unit sales in all major markets of electrification combined to 40% by 2030, to 80% by 2035, and then to 100% globally by 2040. These are challenging targets, and to attain them, we must put forth a collective effort of our entire value chain. However, we decided to set high goals so that all of us share the vision of what we are trying to accomplish and take on challenges toward the realization of our goals.
■ North America
In North America, we will strive for anEV/FCV unit sales ratio of 40% by 2030, 80% by 2035 and 100% by 2040. Leveraging the alliance with GM as one of our strategic pillars, we will pursue electrification in North America efficiently while taking advantage of the respective strengths of both companies
Honda and GM are jointly developing two large-sized EV models using GM's Ultium batteries, and we are planning to introduce these models to the North
American market as model year 2024 vehicles, one from Honda brand and the other from the Acura brand.
Starting from the second half of the 2020s, Honda will launch a series of new EV models which adopt e:Architecture, a completely new EV platform led by Honda. These EV models will first be introduced to the North American market, and then to other regions of the world.
■ China
In China, we will strive for an EV/FCV unit sales ratio of 40% by 2030, 80% by 2035 and 100% by 2040.
In China, we have been introducing EV models while utilizing local resources, and we will further accelerate this approach from here forward. We will introduce 10 Honda-brand EV models within five years. As the first of the 10 models, the mass-production model based on the Honda SUV e:prototype is scheduled to go on sale in spring 2022.
We will further pursue the utilization of local resources, which includes strengthening our collaboration with CATL for the supply of batteries, which are core components for electrified vehicles.
■ Japan
In Japan, we will strive for an EV/FCV unit sales ratio of 20% by 2030, 80% by 2035 and 100% by 2040. Also, including hybrid-electric vehicles, we will strive to electrify 100% of our automobile unit sales in Japan by 2030.
Including the firstintroduction of an EV model in theK-carsegment in 2024, we will continue making progress in the electrification of our mini-vehicles with both hybrid and EV models.
For the procurement of batteries, we will strive to realize a "local production and local procurement" approach in Japan, which also will contribute to the growth of domestic industries in Japan.
In the area of mobility services (MaaS), we are aiming to introduce the Cruise Origin, an electric self-driving vehicle Honda is currently developing jointly with GM and Cruise, in the Japanese MaaS market in the mid-2020s. With this aim, we will be starting development for testing in Japan from this year.
In order to secure the high competitiveness of our EVs of the future, Honda is conducting independent research on all-solid-statebatteries as the next generation batteries which will realize high capacity and low cost. We will undertake the verification of production technology using a demonstration line, starting this fiscal year. We will begin accelerating this research with an aim to make all-solid-state batteries available for our new models to be introduced in the second half of the 2020s.
Honda has a track record of offering customers "creative movers," products in Japan such as Odyssey and StepWGN that help create better daily lives for people. This stance will not change in the world of EVs. By combining digital technologies with Honda's existing strengths, such as unique creativity and original designs, we will continue to add unique value only Honda can offer to our EVs.
