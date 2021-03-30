Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results in February, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2021.

World Production



Feb. 2021 YOY Jan.- Feb.

2021 YOY Japan 47,158 66.4% 96,922 73.6% Outside of Japan 271,674 124.5% 573,596 105.6% North America 121,237 83.2% 233,015 77.9% (USA) 77,345 77.9% 150,146 74.3% Europe 7,734 97.7% 13,103 79.5% Asia 134,135 256.4% 308,656 151.2% (China) 90,819 1593.3% 227,090 202.0% Others 8,568 69.4% 18,822 79.6% Total 318,832 110.2% 670,518 99.3%

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.

- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months.

- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months.

Sales in the Japanese Market



Feb. 2021 YOY Jan.- Feb.

2021 YOY Total 54,227 86.3% 101,758 92.9% Registrations 23,884 85.5% 43,562 91.5% Mini-vehicles 30,343 87.0% 58,196 94.0%

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.

- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.

- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.

- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of February 2021 with sales of 18,591 units.

Exports from Japan



Feb. 2021 YOY Jan.- Feb.

2021 YOY Total 2,170 26.4% 4,770 34.4% North America 107 9.6% 252 13.6% (USA) 107 11.4% 252 17.5% Europe 1,197 22.0% 2,869 31.4% Asia 536 74.2% 687 56.7% Others 330 35.8% 962 58.3%