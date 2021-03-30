Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results in February, 2021

Production, Sales and Export Results in February, 2021
March 30, 2021, Japan
Corporate
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2021.
World Production
Feb. 2021
YOY
Jan.- Feb.
2021
YOY
Japan
47,158
66.4%
96,922
73.6%
Outside of Japan
271,674
124.5%
573,596
105.6%
North America
121,237
83.2%
233,015
77.9%
(USA)
77,345
77.9%
150,146
74.3%
Europe
7,734
97.7%
13,103
79.5%
Asia
134,135
256.4%
308,656
151.2%
(China)
90,819
1593.3%
227,090
202.0%
Others
8,568
69.4%
18,822
79.6%
Total
318,832
110.2%
670,518
99.3%
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months.
Sales in the Japanese Market
Feb. 2021
YOY
Jan.- Feb.
2021
YOY
Total
54,227
86.3%
101,758
92.9%
Registrations
23,884
85.5%
43,562
91.5%
Mini-vehicles
30,343
87.0%
58,196
94.0%
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of February 2021 with sales of 18,591 units.
Exports from Japan
Feb. 2021
YOY
Jan.- Feb.
2021
YOY
Total
2,170
26.4%
4,770
34.4%
North America
107
9.6%
252
13.6%
(USA)
107
11.4%
252
17.5%
Europe
1,197
22.0%
2,869
31.4%
Asia
536
74.2%
687
56.7%
Others
330
35.8%
962
58.3%
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.
Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:04:07 UTC.