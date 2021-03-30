Log in
Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results in February, 2021

03/30/2021 | 02:05am EDT
Production, Sales and Export Results in February, 2021

March 30, 2021, Japan

Corporate

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2021.

World Production

Feb. 2021 YOY Jan.- Feb.
2021 		YOY
Japan 47,158 66.4% 96,922 73.6%
Outside of Japan 271,674 124.5% 573,596 105.6%
North America 121,237 83.2% 233,015 77.9%
(USA) 77,345 77.9% 150,146 74.3%
Europe 7,734 97.7% 13,103 79.5%
Asia 134,135 256.4% 308,656 151.2%
(China) 90,819 1593.3% 227,090 202.0%
Others 8,568 69.4% 18,822 79.6%
Total 318,832 110.2% 670,518 99.3%

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months.

Sales in the Japanese Market

Feb. 2021 YOY Jan.- Feb.
2021 		YOY
Total 54,227 86.3% 101,758 92.9%
Registrations 23,884 85.5% 43,562 91.5%
Mini-vehicles 30,343 87.0% 58,196 94.0%

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of February 2021 with sales of 18,591 units.

Exports from Japan

Feb. 2021 YOY Jan.- Feb.
2021 		YOY
Total 2,170 26.4% 4,770 34.4%
North America 107 9.6% 252 13.6%
(USA) 107 11.4% 252 17.5%
Europe 1,197 22.0% 2,869 31.4%
Asia 536 74.2% 687 56.7%
Others 330 35.8% 962 58.3%

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.

Copyright, 2020 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Go to Top

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
