Honda Motor : Reaches 15 Million-Unit Mark in Cumulative Automobile Sales in China

BEIJING, China, July 12, 2021 - Honda today announced that Honda's cumulative automobile sales in China has reached the 15 million-unit mark. Starting sales in China in January 1999, Honda reached this milestone in 22 years, 6 months, the fastest of any region for Honda's global automobile sales. Moreover, HMCI also announced that Honda's cumulative hybrid vehicle sales in China has reached the 500,000-unit mark, in 4 years and 7 months since the start of sales in 2016.

Since it started automobile business in China in 1998, Honda has been offering environmentally-responsible products filled with the joy of driving, including global models such as Accord and CR-V, as well as China-exclusive models such as Crider developed to fulfill customer needs specific to the Chinese market.

In 2016, with the introduction of Accord equipped with the Sport Hybrid i-MMD*1, Honda's original high-efficiency hybrid-electric system, Honda began sales of hybrid-electric vehicles in China. Since then, Honda has continued enhancing its hybrid lineup and currently offers 9 hybrid models*2 in China in order to provide more customers with the unique value that only i-MMD can offer as a hybrid system that realizes both high-level driving performance and environmental performance.

Moreover, in February of this year, Honda further enhanced its lineup of electrified models by starting sales of CR-V PHEV, Honda's first plug-in hybrid model in China.

Striving to realize a sustainable society, Honda has set goals to realize both 'carbon neutrality' and 'zero traffic collision fatalities' by 2050. Especially in China where electrification of mobility products and evolution of ICVs*3 are happening at a faster pace than the rest of the world, Honda will further accelerate its efforts to electrify and apply intelligent technology to its vehicles, which include plans to introduce 10 Honda-brand EV models within five years. Through these efforts, Honda will take on a challenge to continue offering products and services that satisfy its customers in China.