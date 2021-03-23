Log in
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

Honda Motor : to extend production suspension at some North American plants

03/23/2021
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said late on Tuesday it will extend production suspensions at some North American plants into the week of March 29 due to various supply chain issues.

Last week, the Japanese automaker said a variety of issues would force it to halt production at a majority of North American plants for the entire week of March 22 and impact production at the remainder of its North American plants.

Honda cited the "impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather" for the production cuts. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
