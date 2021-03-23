Honda Motor : to extend production suspension at some North American plants

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co
said late on Tuesday it will extend production suspensions at
some North American plants into the week of March 29 due to
various supply chain issues.
Last week, the Japanese automaker said a variety of issues
would force it to halt production at a majority of North
American plants for the entire week of March 22 and impact
production at the remainder of its North American plants.
Honda cited the "impact from COVID-19, congestion at various
ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather" for the
production cuts.
