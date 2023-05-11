Advanced search
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
3582.00 JPY   -1.94%
Honda Motor's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Fell 10% on Weaker China Car Sales, Higher Costs

05/11/2023 | 03:32am EDT
By Kosaku Narioka


Honda Motor said Thursday that fourth-quarter net profit fell 10% from a year earlier owing to a drop in China car sales and higher costs.

The Japanese automaker said net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 112.0 billion yen ($833.6 million) from Y124.8 billion a year earlier. That missed the estimate of Y148.02 billion from a poll of analysts by Visible Alpha.

Honda said increases in various costs and weaker car sales in China weighed on the bottom line despite a positive impact from a weaker yen. Fourth-quarter revenue rose 13% from a year earlier to Y4.384 trillion.

Honda projected group car sales to rise to 4.4 million units for the fiscal year that began in April, from 3.7 million units sold in the previous fiscal year. The company said it expects group motorcycle sales to increase to 19.2 million units from 18.8 million units.

Honda expects revenue to increase 7.6% to Y18.200 trillion and net profit to rise 15% to Y800.00 billion this fiscal year.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-23 0331ET

Financials
Sales 2023 17 007 B 126 B 126 B
Net income 2023 729 B 5 416 M 5 416 M
Net Debt 2023 4 093 B 30 414 M 30 414 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,45x
Yield 2023 3,42%
Capitalization 6 066 B 45 075 M 45 075 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 204 035
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3 653,00 JPY
Average target price 4 143,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.20.48%45 075
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.57%194 688
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.20%79 457
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.81%78 622
BMW AG30.39%76 230
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.24%47 569
