Honda Motor's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Fell 10% on Weaker China Car Sales, Higher Costs

Honda Motor said Thursday that fourth-quarter net profit fell 10% from a year earlier owing to a drop in China car sales and higher costs.

The Japanese automaker said net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 112.0 billion yen ($833.6 million) from Y124.8 billion a year earlier. That missed the estimate of Y148.02 billion from a poll of analysts by Visible Alpha.

Honda said increases in various costs and weaker car sales in China weighed on the bottom line despite a positive impact from a weaker yen. Fourth-quarter revenue rose 13% from a year earlier to Y4.384 trillion.

Honda projected group car sales to rise to 4.4 million units for the fiscal year that began in April, from 3.7 million units sold in the previous fiscal year. The company said it expects group motorcycle sales to increase to 19.2 million units from 18.8 million units.

Honda expects revenue to increase 7.6% to Y18.200 trillion and net profit to rise 15% to Y800.00 billion this fiscal year.

