    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/13 02:00:00 am EDT
3320.00 JPY   +2.19%
04:53aHonda Motor's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Slid Amid Weaker North American Earnings
DJ
04:38aHonda's net profit rises 7.6% to 707.07 bil. yen in FY 2021
AQ
04:27aHonda warns of rising costs, forecasts weaker annual profit
RE
Honda Motor's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Slid Amid Weaker North American Earnings

05/13/2022 | 04:53am EDT
By Kosaku Narioka


Honda Motor Co. said Friday that fourth-quarter net profit slid 41% from a year earlier due partly to weaker earnings from North American operations.

The Japanese auto maker said net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 124.90 billion yen ($973.3 million) from Y213.32 billion a year earlier. That beat the estimate of Y110.49 billion from a poll of analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 7.0% to Y3.876 trillion.

Operating profit for North America slid to Y87.00 billion from Y186.65 billion, while that of Asia excluding Japan rose to Y106.88 billion from Y81.82 billion.

Honda said it expected group car sales to rise to 4.2 million units for the fiscal year started in April, from 4.1 million units sold in the previous fiscal year. The company projected group motorcycle sales to increase to 18.6 million units from 17.0 million units.

The car maker said it expected the business environment to remain tough this fiscal year due to further cost increases.

Honda forecast revenue to increase 12% to Y16.250 trillion this fiscal year, and for net profit to rise 0.4% to Y710.00 billion.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 0452ET

Financials
Sales 2022 14 540 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2022 673 B 5 251 M 5 251 M
Net Debt 2022 5 216 B 40 685 M 40 685 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,31x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 5 558 B 43 351 M 43 351 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 211 374
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 249,00 JPY
Average target price 4 111,76 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.59%43 351
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.64%219 687
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.49%92 212
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.04%70 754
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.35%51 855
BMW AG-14.36%51 727