MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Honda Motor Co., Ltd.    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honda Motor : to pay $84.2 million to settle U.S. states' probe over Takata air bags

08/25/2020 | 11:30am EDT
Logo of Takata Corp is seen on its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo

Two affiliates of Honda Motor Co have agreed to pay $84.2 million to settle a probe by most U.S. states into their use of Takata airbags, which compromised the safety of Honda vehicles, according to a consent order made public on Tuesday.

The consent order with American Honda Motor Co and Honda of America said the parties agreed to settle solely to avoid further litigation expenses and protracted litigation.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Financials
Sales 2021 12 372 B 116 B 116 B
Net income 2021 235 B 2 206 M 2 206 M
Net Debt 2021 4 741 B 44 507 M 44 507 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 4 662 B 44 006 M 43 761 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 218 674
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 418,75 JPY
Last Close Price 2 699,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.91%42 815
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.32%186 461
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.81%85 722
DAIMLER AG-13.33%54 016
BMW AG-20.36%44 490
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-17.19%43 377
