Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 10/02
2497 JPY   +0.95%
02:40aHONDA MOTOR : to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology
RE
10/02F1 faces fundamental questions after Honda pullout
RE
10/02HONDA MOTOR : to withdraw from Formula One at end of 2021 season
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Honda Motor : to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology

10/03/2020 | 02:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

Japan's Honda Motor will end its participation as an engine supplier in the FIA Formula One World Championship at the end of the 2021 season to focus on zero-emission technology, it said on Friday.

The decision was made at the end of September and the company does not intend to return to F1, Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo said in an online news conference.

"This is not a result of the coronavirus pandemic but because of our longer-term carbon-free goal," he said.

Honda, which returned to F1 in 2015 in partnership with the Red Bull Racing team, will instead accelerate development of zero-emission technologies such as fuel cells and batteries.

"We understand how difficult it has been for Honda Motor Company to reach the decision. We understand and respect the reasoning behind this," Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Chris Gallagher; Editing by David Goodman)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORMULA ONE GROUP -0.22% 37.07 Delayed Quote.-19.35%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.95% 2497 End-of-day quote.-19.43%
Financials
Sales 2021 12 550 B 119 B 119 B
Net income 2021 233 B 2 215 M 2 215 M
Net Debt 2021 4 498 B 42 686 M 42 686 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 4 313 B 40 946 M 40 935 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 218 674
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 396,88 JPY
Last Close Price 2 497,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-19.43%40 946
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.67%183 618
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.10%82 461
DAIMLER AG-5.31%58 731
BMW AG-14.74%47 453
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.78%43 477
