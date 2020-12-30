Log in
Honda Motor : to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022

12/30/2020 | 03:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Honda Motor is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian subsidiary of Japan's Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it would stop supplying new cars to official dealers in Russia in 2022 as part of the company's efforts to restructure its operations.

The company said it would keep its presence on the Russian market with motorcycle and power equipment sales, and retain its activities related to the after-sales service of its vehicles.

Honda, which has no plants in Russia unlike other Japanese carmakers such as Toyota and Nissan, sold 79 vehicles in Russia last month, a 50% drop from a year earlier, according to the Association of European Businesses.

Its sales from January to November were down 15% to 1,383 vehicles.

More than 1.3 million new cars were sold in Russia during that period.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 12 953 B 125 B 125 B
Net income 2021 420 B 4 064 M 4 064 M
Net Debt 2021 4 439 B 42 949 M 42 949 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 5 060 B 48 878 M 48 961 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 36 313
Free-Float 91,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-5.47%48 878
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.89%212 603
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.81%99 991
DAIMLER AG17.87%76 660
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.83%59 628
BMW AG0.03%57 921
