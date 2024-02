February 08, 2024 at 01:13 am EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor on Thursday posted a 35% rise in third-quarter operating profit to 379.8 billion yen ($2.55 billion), largely in line with analysts' estimates, and slightly raised its full-year forecast.

The result compared with an average estimate of 371.6 billion yen in a poll of nine analysts by LSEG.

Honda raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 4.2% to 1.25 trillion yen from 1.2 trillion yen.

($1 = 148.6500 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)