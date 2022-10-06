Advanced search
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
3321.00 JPY   +0.85%
Honda says it will cut car output at two plants in October

10/06/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Bangkok International Motor Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by about 40% at its Saitama plant and by about 20% at its Suzuka plant in October from its earlier planned output.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 17 041 B 118 B 118 B
Net income 2023 764 B 5 279 M 5 279 M
Net Debt 2023 3 970 B 27 415 M 27 415 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,50x
Yield 2023 3,93%
Capitalization 5 607 B 38 724 M 38 724 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 204 035
Free-Float 90,7%
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 293,00 JPY
Average target price 4 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.95%38 724
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.82%189 964
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.97%77 986
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-21.57%58 642
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.94%52 198
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-40.49%49 690