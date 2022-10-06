Advanced search
Report
Delayed Japan Exchange -
02:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
3321.00
JPY
+0.85%
10/04
Honda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K
PU
10/04
Tranche Update on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 10, 2022.
CI
10/03
Honda Motor's US Vehicle Sales Decline in September
MT
Honda says it will cut car output at two plants in October
10/06/2022 | 04:24am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by about 40% at its Saitama plant and by about 20% at its Suzuka plant in October from its earlier planned output.
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)
© Reuters 2022
All news about HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
10/04
Honda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K
PU
10/04
Tranche Update on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 10, 2..
CI
10/03
Honda Motor's US Vehicle Sales Decline in September
MT
10/03
Honda Motors : Production, Sales and Export Results in August, 2022
AQ
09/30
Tesla's robot waves but can't walk, yet. Musk plans to make millions of them
RE
09/30
Honda Cars India launches its new Brand Campaign 'A Honda Goes Beyond'
AQ
09/30
Honda Motor : Issues an Integrated Report – “ Report 2022”
PU
09/29
Honda Motor : Production, Sales and Export Results in August, 2022
PU
09/29
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/28
Honda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
08/17
Nomura Adjusts Honda Motor's Price Target to 4,300 Yen From 4,000, Keeps at Buy
MT
07/15
UBS Adjusts Honda Motor's Price Target to 3,300 Yen From 3,400 Yen, Keeps at Neutral
MT
07/07
Jefferies Raises Honda Motor Company's Price Target to $31.51 From $30.83, Maintains Bu..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2023
17 041 B
118 B
118 B
Net income 2023
764 B
5 279 M
5 279 M
Net Debt 2023
3 970 B
27 415 M
27 415 M
P/E ratio 2023
7,50x
Yield 2023
3,93%
Capitalization
5 607 B
38 724 M
38 724 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,56x
EV / Sales 2024
0,52x
Nbr of Employees
204 035
Free-Float
90,7%
More Financials
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
3 293,00 JPY
Average target price
4 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
26,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi
CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi
Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai
Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu
Independent Outside Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
1.95%
38 724
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
-4.82%
189 964
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-26.97%
77 986
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
-21.57%
58 642
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
-38.94%
52 198
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
-40.49%
49 690
More Results
