Honda to cut car output by up to 40% in Japan on supply problems

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said
on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two
Japanese plants in early October because of ongoing supply chain
and logistical problems.
The cutback provides further evidence of problems automakers
likely face in trying to increase production volumes in the
second half of the financial year to the end of March to make up
for a shortfall caused by a persistent shortage of chips and
supply chain disruptions in the first half of the business year.
Two lines at Honda's Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut
back production by about 40% in early October, while its
assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will cut
back production plans by about 30% for the period.
The automaker also said on Thursday it would cut vehicle
production at Saitama by about 40% and at Suzuka by about 20%
for the rest of September.
Honda blamed delays in receiving parts and logistics on
COVID-19 outbreaks and semiconductor shortages. The output
reduction will affect a variety of vehicles, including the Vezel
sports utility vehicle, Stepwgn minivan and Civic compact car.
Honda's production at those two plants returned to normal in
June after an earlier reduction but it began making adjustments
again in the next month, the company has said previously.
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Jane Merriman)