  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-22 am EDT
3468.00 JPY   -1.56%
04:22aHonda to cut output by up to 30% at Japan plants on supply snag
RE
07/21Dolphin Unit Closes $8 Million Purchase of High Reserve F&B in Cash-Stock Deal; Dolphin's Shares Tank 10%
MT
07/21Honda Holds World Premiere of the All-new Civic Type R
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda to cut output by up to 30% at Japan plants on supply snag

07/22/2022 | 04:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Honda Motor is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said it would slash production by up to 30% in Japan next month against original plans due to persistent supply chain and logistical issues.

Two lines at its Suzuka plant in western Japan will reduce production by about 10% this month and by about 30% in early August versus previous plans, Honda said late on Thursday.

Its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will also cut back production by about 10% early next month.

Honda has not disclosed its monthly production target.

Automakers have been unable to shake off the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and a shortage of semiconductors.

Toyota Motor Corp said this week its global production for August would be about 700,000 units, down roughly 18% from its plans at the beginning of the year.

Honda adjusted its production plan in May but had said it would return to normal in early June.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.56% 3468 Delayed Quote.9.07%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.72% 8230 Delayed Quote.-9.79%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.41% 2202.5 Delayed Quote.4.18%
Financials
Sales 2023 16 648 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2023 767 B 5 554 M 5 554 M
Net Debt 2023 4 149 B 30 054 M 30 054 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,88x
Yield 2023 3,71%
Capitalization 6 026 B 43 652 M 43 652 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 204 035
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 523,00 JPY
Average target price 4 019,41 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.9.07%43 652
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.40%218 025
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.44%87 718
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-18.51%60 468
BMW AG-13.11%51 919
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-37.41%51 172