Honda to pay $6.9 million in California small engine emissions case

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co's
American unit will pay $6.9 million in a settlement over engines
used in equipment including lawn mowers, pressure washers and
snow blowers that violated California's air-quality regulations,
a state regulator agency said on Monday.
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said testing in
2019 showed several small off-road engines, typically used in
products like lawn mowers and pressure washers, did not meet
CARB emissions rules. These engines are a major source of
pollution in California, topping light-duty passenger cars as a
source of smog-forming emissions, CARB said.
"The scope of this violation and impact to California’s air
pollution challenge is significant -- more than 150,000 small
off-road engines used without proper certification that also
failed to meet California’s evaporative emissions standards,"
said CARB Executive Officer Richard Corey.
Honda, which agreed to the penalty of approximately $46 per
violation, said the settlement "resolves several compliance
concerns related to engines that did not meet evaporative
emissions levels for which they were certified."
The Japanese company said the settlement will require only
the recall of 89 snowblowers and does not impact the sale or
resale of other products.
Honda is required to implement a corporate compliance plan
and will forfeit about 80,000 banked emissions credits
accumulated under the program.
To address this source of smog-forming emissions, CARB will
consider Thursday a regulation to transition small off-road
engines to zero-emission technologies.
CARB in April 2020 reached a $1.9 million settlement with
Honda over other clean-air violations related to small off-road
engines used in generators and lawn and garden equipment.
