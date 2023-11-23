Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin held a meeting with the company's executives earlier Thursday.
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1,542.50 JPY
|+0.82%
|-3.74%
|+52.62%
|10:23am
|Vietnam president to visit Japan as countries discuss stronger ties
|RE
|09:57am
|Japan's Honda to increase EV production in Thailand - Thai government
|RE
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda will increase the proportion of its production of electric vehicles (EV), EV batteries and electric motorcycles in regional automaking hub Thailand, the Thai government said on Thursday.
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin held a meeting with the company's executives earlier Thursday.
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2,378.19 PTS
|+0.44%
|+1.40%
|-
|1,542.50 JPY
|+0.82%
|-3.74%
|50 505 M $
|Vietnam president to visit Japan as countries discuss stronger ties
|RE
|Japan's Honda to increase EV production in Thailand - Thai government
|RE
|Thailand car production drops 7% y/y in Oct as local sales fall
|RE
|Volkswagen becomes the latest automaker to hike wages for U.S. factory workers
|RE
|Japanese Shares Rebound on Wednesday, Boosted by Automotive Stocks
|MT
|Honda Motors' Tender Offer for Yachiyo Industry Succeeds After Surpassing Minimum Threshold
|MT
|Automakers with non-union workforce race to bump pay after UAW's record deals
|RE
|GS Yuasa to Raise Over 47 Billion Yen in Share Offerings
|MT
|Japan's Nikkei inches down as automakers skid on yen strength
|RE
|Japanese Shares End in Red on Tuesday Amid Sell-Off in Automakers
|MT
|Japan's Nikkei inches lower as automakers skid on yen strength
|RE
|Analysis-Hybrid vehicle sales surge in China, posing fresh threat to foreign automakers
|RE
|Nissan Motor hiking wages at US auto plants after UAW deal
|RE
|Asian Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Open Week Modestly Higher in Monday Trading
|MT
|GS Yuasa to raise up to $315 mln in share sale to Honda
|RE
|Nikkei falls from 33-year high as sharp gains stoke caution
|RE
|GS Yuasa Corporation announced that it expects to receive ¥47.2 billion in funding from Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
|CI
|Japan's Nikkei retreats from 33-year high as sharp gains stoke caution
|RE
|Cruise testing continues in Japan, Dubai, even as vehicles parked in US
|RE
|Subaru to raise US plant worker wages in light of UAW deals with Detroit automakers -CEO
|RE
|Toyota's Camry, best-selling car in US, goes all-hybrid
|RE
|UAW president vows aggressive auto plant organizing -Senate testimony
|RE
|Hyundai to hike US hourly wages 25% by 2028 after UAW deal
|RE
|Hyundai Motor America to Raise Alabama, Georgia Employees Hourly Wages
|DJ
|The U.S. Spending Boom Is Cooling; SF Fed's Daly Says It Isn't Clear Rates Are High Enough
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+52.62%
|50 505 M $
|+50.54%
|246 B $
|-5.07%
|66 357 M $
|+13.42%
|64 885 M $
|-8.01%
|61 677 M $
|-11.78%
|41 070 M $
|-16.47%
|38 482 M $
|+21.19%
|30 275 M $
|+75.50%
|29 977 M $
|+17.91%
|26 868 M $