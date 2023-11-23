Honda Motor Co is one of the world's leading automakers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of cars (70.2%): 5.3 million units sold in 2018/19; - financial services (15.3%); - sales of motorcycles (12.1%; No.1 worldwide): 20.2 million units sold; - other (2.4%): sales of equipment (lawnmowers, rototillers, snowblowers, water pumps, electrical generators, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (15.9%), Asia (20.2%), North America (54.5%), Europe (4.7%) and other (4.7%).