  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-14 am EDT
3279.00 JPY   +1.64%
05:41aJapan's Oct-Dec crude steel output forecast to slip
RE
03:20aBattery maker Envision AESC seeking potential investors to fund expansion-CEO
RE
02:35aJapan Index Rebounds on Strong Corporate Earnings, Wall Street Win; Fast Retailing Soars 9% on Record FY22 Profit
MT
Japan's Oct-Dec crude steel output forecast to slip

10/14/2022 | 05:41am EDT
*

Oct-Dec steel demand forecast to fall 3.8% y/y

*

Exports forecast to fall 10.8% y/y

*

Crude steel output will mark fourth straight quarterly drop

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japan's crude steel output is expected to fall for a fourth consecutive quarter in the last three months of the year, due to a slow pick-up in auto production amid a shortage of chips, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Friday.

METI forecast a 6.8% fall to 22.55 million tonnes in the October-December period from 24.20 million tonnes a year earlier, as parts-supply disruptions continue to affect Japanese automakers' global production.

That would be up 0.5% increase from 22.44 million tonnes in the July-September quarter.

"Automobile production is expected to recover gradually, but there is also a downside risk since the shortage of semiconductors has not been completely eliminated," Daisuke Matsuno, director of the metal industries division at METI, told a news conference.

Carmakers such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co have lowered their output targets for October as they battle with persistent supply chain and logistical problems.

Demand for steel products, including those for export, is forecast to decline 3.8% to 20.65 million tonnes from a year earlier, the ministry said, citing an industry survey.

Exports are forecast to fall 10.8% to 6.20 million tonnes.

"The recent yen fall is supposed to raise competitiveness of Japanese steel when they are exported, but demand in Asia is sluggish amid a slowdown in the global economy, affected by rising interest rates," Matsuno said.

The yen has fallen to 32-year lows this week as the Bank of Japan has kept policy super-loose while many of its global peers have aggressively raised interest rates to combat surging inflation. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.10% 92.827 Delayed Quote.10.22%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.07% 166.383 Delayed Quote.4.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.01% 107.011 Delayed Quote.16.63%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.17% 143.67 Delayed Quote.8.85%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.64% 3279 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.00% 1.791537 Delayed Quote.15.94%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.15% 0.6783 Delayed Quote.-14.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.02% 83.044 Delayed Quote.4.57%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 2.33% 7470 Delayed Quote.-20.57%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.24% 2008 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.26% 147.698 Delayed Quote.27.55%
Financials
Sales 2023 17 063 B 116 B 116 B
Net income 2023 763 B 5 186 M 5 186 M
Net Debt 2023 3 980 B 27 040 M 27 040 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,30x
Yield 2023 4,01%
Capitalization 5 493 B 37 316 M 37 316 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 204 035
Free-Float 90,7%
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.12%37 316
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.79%184 436
VOLKSWAGEN AG-30.04%72 198
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.67%56 015
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-45.08%47 766
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.44%47 318