Japan's Oct-Dec crude steel output forecast to slip

Oct-Dec steel demand forecast to fall 3.8% y/y
Exports forecast to fall 10.8% y/y
Crude steel output will mark fourth straight quarterly
drop
TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japan's crude steel output is
expected to fall for a fourth consecutive quarter in the last
three months of the year, due to a slow pick-up in auto
production amid a shortage of chips, the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry (METI) said on Friday.
METI forecast a 6.8% fall to 22.55 million tonnes in the
October-December period from 24.20 million tonnes a year
earlier, as parts-supply disruptions continue to affect Japanese
automakers' global production.
That would be up 0.5% increase from 22.44 million tonnes in
the July-September quarter.
"Automobile production is expected to recover gradually, but
there is also a downside risk since the shortage of
semiconductors has not been completely eliminated," Daisuke
Matsuno, director of the metal industries division at METI, told
a news conference.
Carmakers such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor
Co have lowered their output targets for October as
they battle with persistent supply chain and logistical
problems.
Demand for steel products, including those for export, is
forecast to decline 3.8% to 20.65 million tonnes from a year
earlier, the ministry said, citing an industry survey.
Exports are forecast to fall 10.8% to 6.20 million tonnes.
"The recent yen fall is supposed to raise competitiveness of
Japanese steel when they are exported, but demand in Asia is
sluggish amid a slowdown in the global economy, affected by
rising interest rates," Matsuno said.
The yen has fallen to 32-year lows this week as the Bank of
Japan has kept policy super-loose while many of its global peers
have aggressively raised interest rates to combat surging
inflation.
(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger and William Mallard)