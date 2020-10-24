Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Honda Motor Co., Ltd.    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Motor racing-Mercedes back Red Bull plan to take on Honda's engine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/24/2020 | 01:51pm EDT

* Red Bull want to take on Honda engine after Japanese leave F1

* Mercedes supportive of plan

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Red Bull won the support of Mercedes on Saturday for a call to freeze Formula One's engine rules so they might continue using Honda's power unit after the Japanese have left at the end of 2021.

"The more we look, there really only is one option that works," Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports television at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

"And that would be to try and agree something with Honda where we could take on the IP (intellectual property) for the Honda engine, but of course that would have to be dependant on the regulations."

Horner said the plan only made sense for an independent outfit if the astronomical costs could be removed by freezing development.

Formula One's next engine has yet to be finalised but is scheduled for introduction in 2026.

The sport is otherwise due for a major rules overhaul in 2022, having postponed it from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercedes, who have won every championship in the V6 turbo hybrid era that started in 2014, have ruled out supplying Red Bull but motorsport head Toto Wolff told reporters he would support a freeze.

"I totally understand where Red Bull is coming from," he said.

"They have the capability of tweaking it (the Honda engine) and maybe optimising it and maybe there are a few things in the pipeline from Honda giving them confidence that there is more performance.

"I think we should be doing everything to give Red Bull that opportunity," said the Austrian.

Without the Honda option, Renault would be obliged to supply Red Bull as the manufacturer supplying fewest teams -- a move neither side would welcome.

Red Bull won both titles for four years in a row with Renault from 2010-13 but fell out with the French manufacturer in the new era.

"It's a big wake-up call for Formula One to have a major manufacturer like Honda walk away from the sport at the end of 2021," said Horner. "That leaves only three engine suppliers, and that's a very precarious place for the sport to be.

"The governing body really need to take control of this."

Asked about a Plan B, Horner said the full focus was Plan A.

"Renault don't really want to supply us," he added. "It's inconvenient to supply a team like Red Bull, we're not a standard customer team. We're not a small team."

Horner said it would be "criminal" to see the Honda engines otherwise left languishing "on a shelf somewhere in a Japanese warehouse."

Honda have won twice this season with Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri, making the Japanese company the first engine maker to win with two different teams in the V6 era.

They announced this month that they were leaving Formula One to focus on zero-emission technology, (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERRARI N.V. -0.07% 189.97 Delayed Quote.14.76%
FORMULA ONE GROUP 1.64% 34.63 Delayed Quote.-20.90%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.74% 2580 End-of-day quote.-16.75%
RENAULT -0.48% 24.77 Real-time Quote.-41.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
01:51pMotor racing-Mercedes back Red Bull plan to take on Honda's engine
RE
10/22HONDA MOTOR : HRC Announces Takaaki Nakagami Contract Extension
PU
10/22Japan stocks end lower as firmer yen, U.S. political uncertainty weigh
RE
10/21Japanese shares fall on rising yen, U.S. political uncertainty
RE
10/21HONDA MOTOR : Arizona reach $5 million settlement over air bags
AQ
10/21Nikola shares jump after GM executive backs deal
RE
10/20LESS CARBON, MORE ELECTRIC VEHICLES : automakers prepare for potential Biden win
RE
10/19HONDA MOTOR : First Win of Season for Suzuki's Alex Rins at MotoGP 11th Round; J..
AQ
10/16NOTICE REGARDING RESULT OF THE TENDE : 7230)
PU
10/16NOTICE REGARDING RESULT OF THE TENDE : 7274) and Change in the Subsidiary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 597 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2021 235 B 2 246 M 2 246 M
Net Debt 2021 4 750 B 45 354 M 45 354 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 4 456 B 42 531 M 42 549 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 218 674
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 359,38 JPY
Last Close Price 2 580,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-16.75%42 531
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.61%186 072
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.10%85 325
DAIMLER AG-1.96%61 293
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.63%52 707
BMW AG-12.59%48 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group