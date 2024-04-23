FTC Blocks $8.5 Billion Deal Uniting Coach, Michael Kors

The antitrust regulator says Tapestry's purchase of Capri Holdings hurts competition among affordable luxury handbag sellers; Companies vow to defend merger.

SAP Stock Rises. Revenue Edged Estimates, but Earnings Missed.

The German enterprise software giant's results were a smidgen ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

CoStar Objects WeWork's Request to Extend Time To Lease Restructuring

The real-estate data analytics company, which became a WeWork landlord in February, said it has no intention to give lease concessions

Hackers Broke Into Change Healthcare's Systems Days Before Cyberattack

The hackers who attacked UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare unit were in the company's networks for more than a week before they launched a ransomware strike that has crippled vital parts of the U.S. healthcare system since February.

Honda, Canada on Verge of Deal to Build EV-Assembly Plant in Ontario

Honda Motor is nearing a deal to assemble EVs and components in Canada, with the government agreeing to partly offset the Japanese auto maker's capital costs through recently unveiled tax breaks.

Disney Technology Chief Departs

Aaron LaBerge will become chief technology officer of Penn Entertainment.

Vista Outdoor Shares Rise After It Tells MNC Capital to Raise Offer

Vista says MNC's current proposal isn't superior to its agreement with Czech defense company CSG.

Archer Daniels Midland CFO to Resign Amid DOJ Investigation

Archer Daniels Midland's Chief Financial Officer, Vikram Luthar, will resign later this year as the company faces an investigation by the Justice Department amid scrutiny over its accounting practices.

A Sony Bid for Paramount Would Be a Win-Win

Any deal involving a takeover by the Japanese giant still faces thorny obstacles, antitrust regulators and boardroom drama among them.

It's Tesla Stock's 7th Straight Day in the Red. Blame Price Cuts and Margin Jitters.

Tesla and Li Auto have both slashed prices of their electric vehicles in China.

