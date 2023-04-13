Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-13 am EDT
3525.00 JPY   -0.40%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pakistan's Honda Atlas extends longest production shutdown to end April

04/13/2023 | 02:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd on Thursday announced a 15-day extension to its longest plant shutdown this fiscal year, citing the country's economic crisis, restrictions on opening letters of credit for imports, and halting foreign payments.

The company announced an initial 23-day shutdown on March 8, which was expected to end on March 31. It then extended the shutdown to April 15.

Honda says the government's stringent measures to deal with Pakistan's economic situation have "severely disrupted" the company's supply chain.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company, a unit of Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd said: "As a result, the Company is not in a position to continue with its production and ultimately has continued to shut down its plant from April 16, 2023 to April 30, 2023."

Other listed automakers in the country, such as Indus Motor Company Limited and Pak Suzuki Motor Company, have also been forced to halt production during the last fiscal year due to Pakistan's economic difficulties, which have seen central bank foreign exchange reserves drop to a level barely able to cover a month's imports.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Ariba Shahid


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA ATLAS CARS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED 2.77% 113.57 End-of-day quote.-31.69%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.40% 3525 Delayed Quote.16.72%
INDUS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -0.24% 900.05 End-of-day quote.-10.44%
PAK SUZUKI MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 1.20% 101.03 End-of-day quote.-40.84%
PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED 2.71% 7.97 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 0.11% 4668 Delayed Quote.9.18%
Financials
Sales 2023 17 027 B 128 B 128 B
Net income 2023 731 B 5 487 M 5 487 M
Net Debt 2023 3 905 B 29 325 M 29 325 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,20x
Yield 2023 3,51%
Capitalization 5 924 B 44 496 M 44 496 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 204 035
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3 539,00 JPY
Average target price 4 081,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.16.72%44 496
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.61%185 782
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.93%81 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.82%78 328
BMW AG23.15%72 208
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.66%50 679
