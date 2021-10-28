Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Production, Sales and Export Results in September, 2021

10/28/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News Room
Production, Sales and Export Results in September, 2021

October 28, 2021

Corporate

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the first half of the current fiscal year (April 2021-March 2022) and the month of September 2021.

World Production

September 2021 YOY 1st Half of Fiscal Year 2021
(Apr.-Sep. 2021) 		YOY
Japan 29,743 44.5% 271,050 81.6%
Outside of Japan 301,197 74.2% 1,707,742 96.1%
Total 330,940 70.0% 1,978,792 93.8%

Production in Main Regions

North America 86,193 56.9% 652,641 104.6%
USA 53,625 52.5% 434,016 103.8%
Asia 204,889 88.1% 962,903 88.4%
China 169,306 89.6% 752,633 78.6%

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

  • Production in Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
  • Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
  • Worldwide production for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

September 2021

  • Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
  • Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
  • Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

September 2021 YOY 1st Half of Fiscal Year 2021
(Apr.-Sep. 2021) 		YOY
Total 39,657 66.6% 266,849 94.8%
Registrations 20,940 77.3% 123,969 91.3%
Mini-vehicles 18,717 57.7% 142,880 98.0%

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

  • Total Japanese sales for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
  • New vehicle registrations for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
  • Sales of mini-vehicles for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

September 2021

  • Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
  • New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.
  • Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
  • Freed was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2021 with sales of 6,139 units. VEZEL was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2021 with sales of 3,901 units. Fit was the industry's tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2021 with sales of 3,730 units.
  • N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2021 with sales of 11,805 units. N-WGN was the industry's ninth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2021 with sales of 4,453 units.

Exports from Japan

September 2021 YOY 1st Half of Fiscal Year 2021
(Apr.-Sep. 2021) 		YOY
Total 5,117 66.1% 31,102 61.7%
North America 1,583 386.1% 7,900 240.5%
USA 1,543 376.3% 7,847 257.7%
Asia 409 48.1% 3,757 97.2%
Europe 2,761 52.4% 16,076 41.7%
Others 364 30.0% 3,369 71.7%

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

  • Total exports from Japan for the first half of current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.

September 2021

  • Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the tenth consecutive month.

Copyright, 2020 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Go to Top

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:10:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
02:14aProduction, Sales and Export Results in September, 2021
PU
02:07aTesla EV sales boom in Singapore, pushing rivals' models off the streets
RE
10/26Honda Announces Team HRC Riders for 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship Series
PU
10/20HONDA MOTOR : Cars India introduces innovative ANTI VIRUS CABIN AIR-FILTER to reduce infec..
AQ
10/14HONDA MOTOR : Unveils New SENSING 360 Omnidirectional Safety and Driver-Assistive System -..
AQ
10/13Honda to Debut New EV Brand in China in 2021 With Dongfeng, GAC
MT
10/13HONDA MOTOR : Unveils New SENSING 360 Omnidirectional Safety and Driver-Assistive System &..
PU
10/13HONDA MOTOR : Summary of Press Conference on Honda Electrification Strategy in China
PU
10/13Honda Introduces New Honda Sensing 360 System as Latest Step Toward Achieving Goal of Z..
CI
10/13HONDA MOTOR : unveils new small business plane for nonstop long haul flights
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 246 B 134 B 134 B
Net income 2022 684 B 6 015 M 6 015 M
Net Debt 2022 5 277 B 46 434 M 46 434 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,68x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 5 809 B 51 046 M 51 116 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 211 374
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3 374,00 JPY
Average target price 4 151,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman
Seiji Kuraishi Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.17.25%51 046
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.93%240 078
VOLKSWAGEN AG33.78%150 477
DAIMLER AG44.63%103 077
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.31%83 285
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED30.45%77 760