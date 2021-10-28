Production, Sales and Export Results in September, 2021
October 28, 2021
Corporate
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the first half of the current fiscal year (April 2021-March 2022) and the month of September 2021.
World Production
September 2021
YOY
1st Half of Fiscal Year 2021
(Apr.-Sep. 2021)
YOY
Japan
29,743
44.5%
271,050
81.6%
Outside of Japan
301,197
74.2%
1,707,742
96.1%
Total
330,940
70.0%
1,978,792
93.8%
Production in Main Regions
North America
86,193
56.9%
652,641
104.6%
USA
53,625
52.5%
434,016
103.8%
Asia
204,889
88.1%
962,903
88.4%
China
169,306
89.6%
752,633
78.6%
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
Production in Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
Worldwide production for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
September 2021
Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese Market
September 2021
YOY
1st Half of Fiscal Year 2021
(Apr.-Sep. 2021)
YOY
Total
39,657
66.6%
266,849
94.8%
Registrations
20,940
77.3%
123,969
91.3%
Mini-vehicles
18,717
57.7%
142,880
98.0%
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
Total Japanese sales for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
New vehicle registrations for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
Sales of mini-vehicles for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
September 2021
Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.
Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
Freed was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2021 with sales of 6,139 units. VEZEL was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2021 with sales of 3,901 units. Fit was the industry's tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2021 with sales of 3,730 units.
N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2021 with sales of 11,805 units. N-WGN was the industry's ninth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2021 with sales of 4,453 units.
Exports from Japan
September 2021
YOY
1st Half of Fiscal Year 2021
(Apr.-Sep. 2021)
YOY
Total
5,117
66.1%
31,102
61.7%
North America
1,583
386.1%
7,900
240.5%
USA
1,543
376.3%
7,847
257.7%
Asia
409
48.1%
3,757
97.2%
Europe
2,761
52.4%
16,076
41.7%
Others
364
30.0%
3,369
71.7%
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
Total exports from Japan for the first half of current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
September 2021
Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the tenth consecutive month.
Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:10:22 UTC.