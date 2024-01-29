BANGKOK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Car production in Thailand fell 15.75% in December from a year earlier to 133,621 units, a fifth straight month of declines, due to lower output of pickup trucks, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Monday.

The figure compared with November's 14.1% year-on-year drop.

In 2023, car production declined 2.22% to 1.84 million cars, the FTI said.

Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest autos production centre and an export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda, with pickup trunks among the key vehicles made.

The output decline was largely due to banks tightening loans for pickup trucks, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for the FTI's automotive industry division.

In December, car sales dropped 17.48% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)