Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:53 2022-12-19 pm EST
3116.00 JPY   -3.17%
12/19Thailand Nov car production rises but sales, exports drop
RE
12/19U.S. confirms fifth Takata air bag inflator death in 2022, urges owners to get repairs
RE
12/15Indian luxury car dealer Landmark IPO oversubscribed by threefold shares on offer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thailand Nov car production rises but sales, exports drop

12/19/2022 | 11:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Car production in Thailand rose 15.0% in November from a year earlier to 190,155 units, helped by improvement in the supply of chips, an industry body said on Tuesday.

Production rose 10.83% year-on-year in October, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.

Car exports fell 10.98% in November from a year earlier, however, after a rise of 15.51% in the previous month, due to a lack of space for loading cars to be shipped out, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division, told a news conference.

Domestic car sales in November dropped 4.79% to 68,284 vehicles due to flooding in several parts of the country.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda. The industry accounts for about 10% of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and its manufacturing jobs. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -3.23% 3116 Delayed Quote.1.15%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.74% 7340 Delayed Quote.-17.41%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -3.64% 1841 Delayed Quote.-7.81%
All news about HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
12/19Thailand Nov car production rises but sales, exports drop
RE
12/19U.S. confirms fifth Takata air bag inflator death in 2022, urges owners to get repairs
RE
12/15Indian luxury car dealer Landmark IPO oversubscribed by threefold shares on offer
RE
12/13Japan's Nikkei hits 2-wk high ahead of U.S. CPI data, Fed meet
RE
12/12Japan's Nikkei hits 2-wk high as mood improves before U.S. CPI, Fed meet
RE
12/11CATL Signs Multi-Year Deal to Supply Batteries to Honda’s Pure EVs in China
MT
12/09US reports another Takata air bag death, bringing toll to 33
AQ
12/09U.S. confirms new Honda death from faulty air bag
RE
12/08Honda Motor China Unit Says CATL to Supply Electric Vehicle Batteries Starting 2024 Thr..
MT
12/08China's CATL to provide EV batteries for Honda starting in 2024
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 196 B 126 B 126 B
Net income 2023 754 B 5 507 M 5 507 M
Net Debt 2023 3 833 B 27 982 M 27 982 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,33x
Yield 2023 3,95%
Capitalization 5 441 B 39 719 M 39 719 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 204 035
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 218,00 JPY
Average target price 4 018,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.15%40 423
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.81%193 690
VOLKSWAGEN AG-31.27%83 077
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-7.34%70 366
BMW AG-5.50%56 399
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.59%51 358