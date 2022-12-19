Thailand Nov car production rises but sales, exports drop

BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Car production in Thailand rose 15.0% in November from a year earlier to 190,155 units, helped by improvement in the supply of chips, an industry body said on Tuesday.

Production rose 10.83% year-on-year in October, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.

Car exports fell 10.98% in November from a year earlier, however, after a rise of 15.51% in the previous month, due to a lack of space for loading cars to be shipped out, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division, told a news conference.

Domestic car sales in November dropped 4.79% to 68,284 vehicles due to flooding in several parts of the country.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda. The industry accounts for about 10% of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and its manufacturing jobs. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)