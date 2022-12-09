Advanced search
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-09 am EST
3257.00 JPY   -0.21%
01:21pU.S. confirms new Honda death from faulty air bag
RE
12/08Honda Motor China Unit Says CATL to Supply Electric Vehicle Batteries Starting 2024 Through 2030
MT
12/08China's CATL to provide EV batteries for Honda starting in 2024
RE
U.S. confirms new Honda death from faulty air bag

12/09/2022 | 01:21pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Friday said they had confirmed a new crash death from a faulty air bag in a Honda car as they urge owners to get recall repairs completed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported the death of a person in a 2002 Honda Accord from a faulty air bag.

More than 30 deaths worldwide - including at least 23 U.S. fatalities - and hundreds of injuries in various automakers' vehicles since 2009 are linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

Four Takata air bag deaths have been confirmed this year, including two Stellantis vehicles and one Ford vehicle.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
