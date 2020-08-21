Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Honey Badger Exploration Inc.    TUF   CA4383352008

HONEY BADGER EXPLORATION INC.

(TUF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honey Badger Closes Fully Subscribed Private Placement Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2020) - Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSXV: TUF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000.00 (the "Financing").

Pursuant to the Financing, the Company issued 12,500,000 units ("Units") priced at $0.04 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Share") of the Company and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Financing.

The proceeds derived from the Financing will be used for continued exploration of the company's silver assets in Thunder Bay, as well as general office and administration expenses, in accordance with the proposed budget set out in the Use of Proceeds table below:

USE OF PROCEEDS

CORPORATE ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSESAMOUNT ($)
Management fees
Audit fees
Legal fees
Public company fees (incl. SEDAR, TSX-V, AGM)
Insurance - D&O, CGL
Transfer agent
Office rent
Telecommunications
General Office
Working Capital		54,000
20,000
15,000
13,750
5,775
2,100
15,500
5,000
7,000
31,875
Sub-Total170,000
PROJECT EXPENDITURES
General compilation
Prospecting and geological mapping
Soil and Rock Geochemical survey
Preparation and assaying
Detailed geophysical surveys (MAG, IP
Mechanical trenching
Contingencies		25,000
55,000
28,000
18,000
125,000
15,000
64,000
Sub-Total330,000
GRAND TOTAL500,000

 

Insiders subscribed for more than 25% of the Financing. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXVE") policies. The Offering is subject to receipt of final approval from the TSXVE.

Early Warning

Chad Williams, the interim Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company (the "Acquiror"), located at #4808, 180 University, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 0A2, announced today that the Acquiror, together with his joint actor, acquired beneficial ownership or control or direction in the Financing over an additional 7,225,000 Shares (representing approximately 7.80% of the class of outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis) and 7,225,000 Warrants (together with the Shares, the "Acquired Securities", representing approximately 14.47% of the class of Shares on a partially diluted basis) from the treasury of the Company. Each Share is entitled to one vote at any duly called meeting of shareholders.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Financing, the Acquiror and his joint actor owned or controlled 4,895,000 Shares (representing approximately 6.11% of the class prior to the completion of the Financing on an undiluted basis) and 2,050,000 warrants exercisable into Shares (together with the Shares, representing approximately 8.45% of the class prior to completion of the Financing on a partially diluted basis). Immediately following completion of the Financing, the Acquiror and his joint actor now own or control 12,120,000 Shares (representing approximately 13.08% of the class on an undiluted basis) and 9,275,000 warrants exercisable into Shares (together with the Shares, representing approximately 20.99% of the class on a partially diluted basis).

The Acquiror acquired the Shares and the Warrants comprising the Acquired Securities in a private transaction and not through the facilities of any marketplace. The Shares and Warrants comprising the Units were acquired for a price of $0.04 per unit for an aggregate purchase price of $289,000.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of this report may be obtained by contacting Fiona Fitzmaurice, phone: (416) 364-7029.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario including an interest in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver Project. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TUF".

Contact Us

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.honeybadgerexp.com.

Or contact:

Chad Williams, President & CEO, (416) 364-7029, cwilliams@honeybadgerexp.com

Fiona Fitzmaurice, CFO, (416) 364-7029. ffitzmaurice@honeybadgerexp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For sound business reasons, the Company may allocate the proceeds other than as set out in this News Release.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATON TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62298


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HONEY BADGER EXPLORATION INC.
02:45pHoney Badger Closes Fully Subscribed Private Placement Financing
NE
07/23Honey Badger Announces Changes to Management and Private Placement Financing
NE
05/27Honey Badger Announces Delayed Filing of 2020 Q1 Interim Financial Report Pur..
NE
04/27HONEY BADGER EXPLORATION : Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Disclosure Documen..
AQ
04/24Honey Badger Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents Pursuant..
NE
2019HONEY BADGER EXPLORATION : Appoints New CFO
AQ
2019HONEY BADGER EXPLORATION : Announces its Fall Exploration Program at the Thunder..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,02 M -0,77 M -0,77 M
Net cash 2019 0,32 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,12x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,63 M 4,26 M 4,26 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart HONEY BADGER EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Honey Badger Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chad Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fiona Fitzmaurice Chief Financial Officer
Chad Gilfillan Independent Director
Rejean Gosselin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEY BADGER EXPLORATION INC.366.67%4
BHP GROUP-1.44%129 769
RIO TINTO PLC3.58%103 322
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.31%30 234
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.35%20 999
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC64.56%12 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group