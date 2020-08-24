Honey Badger Exploration Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2020) - Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSXV: TUF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Eduardo (Ed) Baer to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Baer brings to the Company extensive experience in strategic planning and business development, spanning over 30 years in the mining sector. In his capacity as Interim Chairman and CEO of European Goldfields Ltd., he effected the transformation of the company through strategic initiatives that leveraged his project management, financing and capital markets experience. Mr. Baer also served in a senior corporate development capacity to Greystar Resources Ltd., and held senior executive positions and a directorship with TVX Gold Inc. Mr. Baer holds a Master of Laws (LLM) from Osgoode Hall Law School and a Master of Science (Leadership) with Distinction from Northeastern University. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and obtained the ICD.D designation in 2009.

Chad Williams, President and CEO commented, "As we transition to a new phase in the Company's growth, Ed's proven leadership in these key disciplines will help drive the advancement of our current projects and build a quality portfolio of assets that are anticipated to generate exceptional value for our shareholders."

Mr. Baer, along with incumbent directors Chad Gilfillan and Chad Williams, is expected to be among management's nominees at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held on September 30, 2020.

The Company also wishes to announce the resignation of Réjean Gosselin from the Board. The Board sincerely thanks Mr. Gosselin for his services to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario including an interest in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver Project. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TUF".

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.honeybadgerexp.com.

Or contact:

Donna Yoshimatsu at (416) 722-2456; dyoshi@honeybadgerexp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62400