  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Honey Badger Silver Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TUF   CA4383401011

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC.

(TUF)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:02 2022-11-02 pm EDT
0.0400 CAD   -20.00%
10/06Honey Badger Silver Announces Completion of Summer Work Program at its Groundhog Property in South-Central Yukon
CI
08/30Honey Badger Silver : Interim MD&A for QE June 30,2022
PU
08/29Honey Badger Silver Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Honey Badger Silver Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

11/07/2022 | 07:35am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Honey Badger Silver Inc (OTCQB: HBEIF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Edmond Thorose - President will be presenting on November 10th at 11:20AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Honey Badger Silver Inc
Christina Slater
647-249-9301
cslater@honeybadgersilver.com
https://honeybadgersilver.com/


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,25 M -5,36 M -5,36 M
Net cash 2021 2,26 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,11 M 5,26 M 5,26 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart HONEY BADGER SILVER INC.
Duration : Period :
Honey Badger Silver Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chad Patrick Williams Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edmond Thorose President
Donna R. McLean Chief Financial Officer
Brian K. Briggs Independent Director
William Douglas Eaton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEY BADGER SILVER INC.-50.00%5
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-36.31%3 131
HECLA MINING COMPANY-8.81%2 834
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.-14.21%2 347
MAG SILVER CORP.-0.15%1 446
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.-8.41%688