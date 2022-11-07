Honey Badger Silver Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Honey Badger Silver Inc (OTCQB: HBEIF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Edmond Thorose - President will be presenting on November 10th at 11:20AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Honey Badger Silver Inc

Christina Slater

647-249-9301

cslater@honeybadgersilver.com

https://honeybadgersilver.com/