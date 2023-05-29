|
Honey Bun 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) Considers Dividend Payment
Honey Bun (1982) Limited (HONBUN) has advised that a Board Meeting will be held on June 7, 2023, to consider the payment of dividends.
Disclaimer
Honey Bun (1982) Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 19:44:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
2 953 M
19,0 M
19,0 M
|Net income 2022
|
203 M
1,31 M
1,31 M
|Net cash 2022
|
275 M
1,77 M
1,77 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|18,1x
|Yield 2022
|1,90%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 106 M
19,9 M
19,9 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,71x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,15x
|Nbr of Employees
|235
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|Chart HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution