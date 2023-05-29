Advanced search
    HONBUN   JMP5178T1046

HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED

(HONBUN)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-25
6.590 JMD   -0.60%
Honey Bun 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) Considers Dividend Payment

05/29/2023 | 03:45pm EDT
Honey Bun (1982) Limited (HONBUN) has advised that a Board Meeting will be held on June 7, 2023, to consider the payment of dividends.

Disclaimer

Honey Bun (1982) Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 19:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 953 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net income 2022 203 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
Net cash 2022 275 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 3 106 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Honey Bun (1982) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michelle Chong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
A. Alex Balogun Chief Financial Officer
Herbert V. Chong Executive Chairman
Daniel Chong Chief Operations Officer & Executive Director
Charles Heholt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED-17.52%20
NESTLÉ S.A.4.59%329 678
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.72%102 316
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.29%52 678
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.39%49 444
KRAFT HEINZ-5.82%47 052
