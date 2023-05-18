Honey Bun 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) Senior Management Promotion
Honey Bun (1982) Limited has appointed its first Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Chong. Chong, who is currently a director and was formerly Chief Operations Officer of the company, assumed the new role on April 1, 2023…see more
HONBUN - Senior Management Promotion
