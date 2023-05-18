Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Honey Bun (1982) Limited
  News
  Summary
    HONBUN   JMP5178T1046

HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED

(HONBUN)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-16
6.320 JMD   -3.81%
10:09aHoney Bun 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) Senior Management Promotion
PU
05/15Honey Bun 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
02/14Honey Bun 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
Honey Bun 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) Senior Management Promotion

05/18/2023 | 10:09am EDT
Honey Bun (1982) Limited has appointed its first Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Chong. Chong, who is currently a director and was formerly Chief Operations Officer of the company, assumed the new role on April 1, 2023…see more

HONBUN - Senior Management Promotion

Attachments

Disclaimer

Honey Bun (1982) Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 14:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 953 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2022 203 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
Net cash 2022 275 M 1,76 M 1,76 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 2 978 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Honey Bun (1982) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michelle Chong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
A. Alex Balogun Chief Financial Officer
Herbert V. Chong Executive Chairman
Daniel Chong Chief Operations Officer & Executive Director
Charles Heholt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED-20.90%19
NESTLÉ S.A.5.73%336 200
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.87%105 176
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.26%54 677
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.16%52 774
KRAFT HEINZ-4.42%47 752
