    HONBUN   JMP5178T1046

HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED

(HONBUN)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-12
9.950 JMD   +2.58%
Honey Bun 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) Trading Activity by a Director

04/14/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
Honey Bun (1982) Limited (HONBUN) has advised that a Director sold a total of 4,000,000 HONBUN shares on April 14, 2022.

Disclaimer

Honey Bun (1982) Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 19:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 145 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net income 2021 219 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net cash 2021 382 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 4 689 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 219
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Michelle Chong Chief Executive Officer & Director
A. Alex Balogun Chief Financial Officer
Herbert V. Chong Executive Chairman
Daniel Chong Chief Operations Officer
Yaneek Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED7.57%30
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.87%365 630
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.71%88 312
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY41.37%53 745
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY16.99%51 446
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.60%46 298