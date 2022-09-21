Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Honey Bun (1982) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HONBUN   JMP5178T1046

HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED

(HONBUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-19
7.660 JMD   -0.13%
04:30pHONEY BUN 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) – Change in Management
PU
09/13HONEY BUN 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) – Change In Management
PU
08/12HONEY BUN 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Third Quarter ended June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honey Bun 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) – Change in Management

09/21/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
HONBUN is pleased to announce that Ms. Paula Cameron has been engaged as Financial Controller effective August 1, 2022. Ms. Cameron has over 25 years' experience in various accounting roles and auditing, both locally and overseas, with the proven ability to plan and implement controls that increase profitability.

Since 2015, she has been a Director/Shareholder of Aristi Consulting Services Limited which specializes in, inter alia, the implementation of and training in Accounting Software, project management of accounting software conversion and the replacement of accounting staff. Prior to that she spent eight years in Canada lending her expert knowledge to various organizations. One such organization Is Nexj Systems Inc., a publicly-traded company.

Ms. Cameron achieved a bachelor's degree (Hons.) in Accounting from the University of the West Indies and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of New Orleans. She has also recently completed her Masters in Accounting from the University of the West Indies.

Disclaimer

Honey Bun (1982) Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 20:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
