Honey Bun 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) – Change in Management

HONBUN is pleased to announce that Ms. Paula Cameron has been engaged as Financial Controller effective August 1, 2022. Ms. Cameron has over 25 years' experience in various accounting roles and auditing, both locally and overseas, with the proven ability to plan and implement controls that increase profitability.

Since 2015, she has been a Director/Shareholder of Aristi Consulting Services Limited which specializes in, inter alia, the implementation of and training in Accounting Software, project management of accounting software conversion and the replacement of accounting staff. Prior to that she spent eight years in Canada lending her expert knowledge to various organizations. One such organization Is Nexj Systems Inc., a publicly-traded company.