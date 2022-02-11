Honey Bun 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) – Trading Activity by a Director
Honey Bun (1982) Limited (HONBUN) has advised that a Director sold a total of 850,000 HONBUN shares on February 2, 2022.
All news about HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED
Sales 2021
2 145 M
13,8 M
13,8 M
Net income 2021
219 M
1,40 M
1,40 M
Net cash 2021
382 M
2,45 M
2,45 M
P/E ratio 2021
18,6x
Yield 2021
2,94%
Capitalization
4 746 M
30,5 M
30,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,19x
EV / Sales 2021
1,71x
Nbr of Employees
219
Free-Float
-
