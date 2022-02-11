Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Honey Bun (1982) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HONBUN   JMP5178T1046

HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED

(HONBUN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honey Bun 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) – Trading Activity by a Director

02/11/2022 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Honey Bun (1982) Limited (HONBUN) has advised that a Director sold a total of 850,000 HONBUN shares on February 2, 2022.

Disclaimer

Honey Bun (1982) Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 20:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED
03:19pHONEY BUN 1982 : Limited (HONBUN) – Trading Activity by a Director
PU
2021Honey Bun Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Honey Bun 1982 Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021Honey Bun 1982 Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2021Honey Bun Limited Approves Dividend, Payable on February 16, 2021
CI
2020Honey Bun Limited Announces the Appointments to the Board
CI
2020Honey Bun 1982 Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2020Honey Bun Limited Declares Dividend, Payable on September 2, 2020
CI
2020Honey Bun 1982 Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2020Honey Bun 1982 Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 145 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net income 2021 219 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
Net cash 2021 382 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 4 746 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 219
Free-Float -
Chart HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Honey Bun (1982) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michelle Chong Chief Executive Officer & Director
A. Alex Balogun Chief Financial Officer
Herbert V. Chong Executive Chairman
Daniel Chong Chief Operations Officer
Yaneek Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONEY BUN (1982) LIMITED8.86%31
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.39%351 613
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.69%92 699
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-7.95%49 566
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY14.34%42 772
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-4.48%41 972