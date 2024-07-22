HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LIMITED
Annual Report
FY 2023 - 24
THE FUTURE
IS WHAT WE MAKE IT
Table of
Contents
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
2-12
• From the Chairman's Desk
2
• From the Managing Director's Desk
3
• Board of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel
4
• Senior Management Personnel & Statutory Committees of the Board
5
•
Performance Highlights
6
•
ESG Highlights
8
•
Sustainability Projects
10
•
Rewards and Recognitions
12
STATUTORY SECTIONS
13-157
•
Notice of AGM
13
•
Director's Report
29
• Management Discussion and Analysis
44
•
Corporate Governance Report
50
• Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report
66
•
Independent Auditor's Report
96
•
Balance Sheet
108
• Statement of Profit and Loss Account
109
• Statement of Cash Flow
110
• Statement of Changes in Equity
112
• Notes to Financial Statements
113
GLOSSARY
158-159
From the
Chairman's Desk
Dr. Ganesh Natarajan
Independent Director and
Chairman (Non-Executive) - Board
The Company's business
is well aligned with the megatrend of Automation underpinned by Digitalization and Sustainability.
Dear Shareholders,
I am pleased to share the 40th Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24.
The last fiscal year brought a mix of opportunities and challenges for India. Despite global uncertainties, the country showcased remarkable resilience as the fastest-growing major economy worldwide. India's GDP expanded by 8.2% in FY 2023-24, surpassing the previous year's growth (Source: MoSPI). Projections for FY 2024-25 indicate a GDP growth of 6.5%-7%. The Indian Government's strategic investments and policy interventions are bolstering key sectors, ensuring sustained long-term growth. The Indian economy's robust fundamentals continue to support its growth trajectory and your Company has also benefitted from these, leading to a good financial performance. Our journey embodies resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
The Company's business is well aligned with the megatrend of Automation underpinned by Digitalization and Sustainability. Your Company is dedicated to playing a lead role in the country's transformation to a sustainable future
- which is also exhibited in our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality across all its facilities and operations by 2035. Digital transformation also remains at the front and center of the strategic priorities of the Company, leveraging its expertise in process control, cybersecurity, and managing performance to optimize operations, enhance remote visibility, and drive safety, reliability, and efficiency.
The Company has Honeywell Accelerator as its operating system for governing and managing our business - which contains all of the best practices, tools, and digital platforms to deliver best-in-class performance and enhances the way we manage, govern, and operate our business day-to-day.
The Company's CSR initiatives, environmental efforts, and ethical corporate governance are centered on fulfilling its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibilities. Significant contributions have been made in providing sustainable solutions in healthcare, education, rural infrastructure, and community development, with a commitment to further impact people, families, and communities served.
The Company's ongoing investments in state-of-the-art facilities, leading technologies, and skilled personnel enable the delivery of superior products, projects, and services that meet quality standards and exceed customer expectations.
On behalf of the Management and Board of Directors of Honeywell Automation India Limited, I express our gratitude for your trust and confidence in the Company's ongoing journey and growth. We look forward to your continued support as we propel the Company toward future success. Your Company and its #Futureshapers remain committed to providing greater value to our customers, delivering strong financial results to our investors and ultimately making a difference in our communities.
From the
Managing Director's Desk
OVERVIEW
Ashish Gaikwad
Managing Director
(Upto the close of business hours of May 15, 2024)
The Company, committed to
delivering measurable value with the highest quality standards, has successfully executed several projects in various process industries, buildings, smart city infrastructure, and other mission critical sectors.
Atul Pai
Managing Director (w.e.f. May 16, 2024)
Dear Shareholders,
FY 2023-24 has been a landmark year for our Company. I am pleased to share with you that our Company achieved some remarkable milestones with the highest-ever sales from the Company operations, totaling to `40,582 million, marking a significant year-on-year growth of 17.7%. The Company's profit (after tax) stood at `5,014 million, delivering a return of 12.4% on sales. Our Company prepares to ride on two megatrends that are shaping the future - (i) Automation in Industrial sector as well as Buildings; and (ii) Sustainability forcing the energy transition. Going forward, the Company is strategically focused on capex as well as opex, in energy, infrastructure, automation and industrial digitalization to drive growth and support sustainable energy transition, while contributing to the 'Make in India' initiative. Leveraging Honeywell's technology, portfolio, and global expertise, our Company is set to play a pivotal role in shaping India's future landscape and contribute to the Indian Government's vision to become a developed nation. The Company, committed to delivering measurable value with the highest quality standards, has successfully executed several projects in various process industries, buildings, smart city infrastructure, and other mission critical sectors. With a robust opportunity pipeline and healthy order backlog, the Company is strategically positioned in sectors such as oil and gas, renewable energy, metals / mining, utility power, gigafactories, semiconductors, life sciences, infrastructure and more. Excited about the future, the Company aims to be a key player in the country's energy transition by offering automation and digitalization solutions for renewable energy projects. Committed to making a positive impact, our Company remains dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Upholding the belief in inclusion, diversity, sustainability, and equitable growth; we are steadfast in driving CSR programs that benefit society at large.
As I hand over the baton to my successor, Atul Pai, I reflect on the remarkable achievements and progress our Company has made over the last seven years. Our employees' dedication, attention to excellence, innovation, and customer focus has been pivotal to our success. I know Atul will propel the Company to new heights of performance. The best is yet to come! I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our #Futureshaper employees, business partners, customers, and loyal shareholders for their unwavering support during this period. Thank you.
Dear Shareholders,
At the outset, I would like to thank the Board and all the stakeholders for choosing me to lead this fantastic Company. I would also take the opportunity to thank and congratulate Ashish Gaikwad for setting a strong legacy of outperformance and a platform to fuel growth in years to come. I am particularly excited with our Company's strategic priorities and the country's megatrends of energy transition, urbanization and infrastructure development, safety, security, and efficiency all underpinned by automation and digitalization across the asset class. I started nearly 23 years ago in this Company and had the privilege of taking multiple roles across Honeywell group companies globally. I am confident that our collective efforts will help achieve sustainable growth on the backbone of the Honeywell Accelerator framework and the superlative talent base.
CORPORATE
Board of Directors &
Key Managerial Personnel
Dr. Ganesh Natarajan
Neera Saggi
Ashish Gaikwad
Independent Director & Chairman
Independent Director
Managing Director
(Non-Executive) - Board
(Upto the close of business
hours of May 15, 2024)
Atul Pai
Ashish Modi
Brian Rudick
Managing Director
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
(w.e.f. May 16, 2024)
Thaj Mathew
Pulkit Goyal
Indu Daryani
Non-Executive Director
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary &
(w.e.f. May 16, 2024)
Compliance Officer
Senior
Management Personnel
Anant Tewari
Girish Shastri
Mahesh Joshi
Building Solutions
Global Engineering Services
Human Resources
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
Shreeharsha Karve
Deepak Goyal
Procurement
Information Technology
Statutory Committees of the Board
Madhavi Bhalerao
Internal Audit
Audit
- Dr. Ganesh Natarajan©
- Neera Saggi
- Atul Pai*
- Ashish Modi#
Nomination &
Remuneration
- Neera Saggi©
- Dr. Ganesh Natarajan
- Ashish Modi
Corporate Social Responsibility
•
Atul Pai©
•
Neera Saggi
•
Ashish Modi
Stakeholders'
Relationship
- Ashish Modi©
- Dr. Ganesh Natarajan
- Ashish Gaikwad*
- Atul Pai#
Risk Management
- Ashish Gaikwad©*
- Atul Pai©$
- Neera Saggi
- Ashish Modi
- Pulkit Goyal
© Chairman
- Upto close of business hours of May 15, 2024
# w.e.f. May 16, 2024
$ Committee Chairman w.e.f. May 16, 2024
Performance
Highlights
(` in millions)
Particulars
2023-24
2022-23
2021-22
2020-21
2019-20
Revenue from operations
40,582
34,476
29,483
30,428
32,900
Profit Before Tax
6,749
5,913
4,576
6,180
6,866
Less: Provision for tax on Income
1,735
1,533
1,185
1,580
1,951
Profit After Tax
5,014
4,380
3,391
4,600
4,915
Dividend - %
1000%
950%
900%
850%
750%
Dividend - ` Per Share
100
95
90
85
75
Paid-up Capital
88
88
88
88
88
Other equity
35,974
31,797
28,279
25,700
21,694
Net Worth
36,062
31,885
28,368
25,789
21,783
KEY RATIOS
Total Sales (` in millions)
Export Sales (` in millions)
2019-20
32,900
2019-20
14,426
2020-21
30,428
2020-21
13,803
2021-22
29,483
2021-22
11,085
2022-23
34,476
2022-23
14,265
2023-24
40,582
2023-24
16,370
Annualized sales increased by 18%
Exports sales were 40% of total sales, decreased
as compared to 42% in the previous year
Return on Net worth
2019-20
27.4%
2020-21
21.3%
2021-22
12.8%
2022-23
15.1%
2023-24
15.6%
Debtors Turnover
2019-20
4.8
2020-21
3.6
2021-22
3.7
2022-23
4.2
2023-24
4.3
Return on net worth increased by 0.5%
Debtors' turnover ratio has increased to
4.3 against 4.2 in previous year
Inventory Turnover
2019-20
14.5
2020-21
13.9
2021-22
15.9
2022-23
13.9
2023-24
14.3
Current Ratio
2019-20
2.5
2020-21
2.8
2021-22
3.2
2022-23
3.3
2023-24
3.7
Inventory turnover ratio has increased
Current ratio has increased to 3.7
to 14.3 against 13.9 in previous year
against 3.3 in previous year
Operating Profit Margin*
2019-20
22.3%
2020-21
22.1%
2021-22
17.5%
2022-23
18.9%
2023-24
18.0%
Net Profit Margin
2019-20
14.9%
2020-21
15.1%
2021-22
11.5%
2022-23
12.8%
2023-24
12.4%
* Includes Other Income
Operating profit margin decreased by 0.9%
Net profit margin decreased by 0.4%
Earnings per share (`)
Dividend per share (`)
2019-20
555.9
2020-21
520.3
2021-22
383.6
2022-23
495.4
2023-24
567.1
2019-20
75.0
2020-21
85.0
2021-22
90.0
2022-23
95.0
2023-24
100.0
Increase in Earnings per share by 14.5% compared to previous year
Increase in Dividend per share by 5.3% compared to previous year
ESG
Highlights
ENVIROMENTAL
At theCompany,weareconvincedthattakingacomprehensive approach to growth is crucial for securing the long-term success is committed to achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2035, with respect to the climate change agenda. Achieved notable advancements in our efforts to reduce carbon
Highlights on Carbon Emissions Reduction
emissions. Through the implementation of various initiatives and strategies, successfully minimized environmental footprint and contributed to a healthier planet. These efforts include the adoption of renewable energy sources and the implementation of energy efficiency technologies across operations.
CO2
TOTAL ENERGY SAVINGS
TOTAL CARBON REDUCTION
TOTAL CARBON OFFSET
FOR FY 2023-24
FOR FY 2023-24
FOR FY 2023-24
58,160 kWh
52 Tons
1,064 MT
Recognition for Health Safety and Environment Excellence
The Company had the privilege of serving a diverse customer base, and proud of the recognition and feedback received from customers. Their satisfaction and feedback are the driving force behind commitment to Health, Safety & Environment excellence and continuous improvement in all aspects of business.
Some of customer recognition and feedback include:
- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited: 2G & 1G Bio Ethanol Refinery Project for exceeding five million safe man-hourswithout loss time injury.
- CtrlS Datacenter Chennai: Achieving seven million safe man-hours.
- Pune Metro Rail Project Ltd: 500,000 safe man-hourswithout incident.
- IOCL Port Blair & Missamar: Honeywell Service team has been recognized for no lost time incidents for the period 2023 to 2024 and (AMC) work.
- Adani Mundra: Continuous improvement and excellent performance in HSE.
- HPCL Indore: No lost time incidents and positive safety culture in HSE.
DG 2%
DG 3%
PPA 9%
PPA 19%
EB 90%
EB 78%
FY 2022-23
FY 2023-24
Energy Source: FY 2022-23 VS FY 2023-24
SOCIAL
Holistic and Sustainable Community Development
Strengthening Rural Healthcare Infrastructure
- Boosting Rural Healthcare Infrastructure in rural communities by modernizing and refurbishing 29 Primary Health Centers and Community Health Centers, equipped with advanced equipment, in Maharashtra.
Holistic Rural Development
- Holistic Sustainable Development through drinking water schemes, solar electrification, WASH activities, and livelihood opportunities for over 20,515 villagers in around 80 villages.
GOVERNANCE
At the Company, robust governance practices serve as the bedrock of our decision-making processes, guiding the Company's commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability. The Company maintains rigorous governance standards to ensure compliance with laws, regulations, and internal policies, thereby minimizing legal risks and nurturing a culture of regulatory adherence. The pivotal role of the Board of Directors encompasses oversight of strategic decisions, risk management, and corporate governance practices, all aligned with the Company's enduring vision and values to foster sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.
The Company's governance framework not only guides the automation initiatives, ensuring that technological deployments align with strategic goals, ethical norms, and regulatory mandates, but also supports the Company's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of learning, diversity, and inclusion. Transparent policies and structured development programs empower the Company's Futureshapers to excel professionally, driving innovation and reinforcing organizational resilience.
Looking ahead, the Company remains dedicated to maintaining the highest governance standards for ensuring transparency, enhancing stakeholder trust, and driving sustained organizational performance. The Company's
Education, Skill and Research
Honeywell Center for Advancing Girls in Science
- 373 girl children from underserved communities provided high-quality education in residential set up, with special emphasis on STEM education.
- 1,012 public school children impacted through innovative STEM-based Avasara Young Scientists' camps.
Plant the Future Campaign
Tree Plantation & Biodiversity Program
- In partnership with government agencies, NGOs and civil society.
- Creating micro forests and green patches in urban areas and promote crop diversification for income augmentation among farmers.
- Planted around 29,260 saplings.
commitment extends to upholding ethical conduct, complying with regulatory requirements, and fostering a culture of accountability across all levels of the Company's operations. By prioritizing continuous improvement and adapting to emerging best practices, the Company aims to fortify its governance framework to effectively manage risks, seize opportunities, and deliver enduring value for the shareholders, customers, employees, and the communities we serve.
Glimpse from the 39th AGM held on August 10, 2023 at Pune
