Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to share the 40th Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The last fiscal year brought a mix of opportunities and challenges for India. Despite global uncertainties, the country showcased remarkable resilience as the fastest-growing major economy worldwide. India's GDP expanded by 8.2% in FY 2023-24, surpassing the previous year's growth (Source: MoSPI). Projections for FY 2024-25 indicate a GDP growth of 6.5%-7%. The Indian Government's strategic investments and policy interventions are bolstering key sectors, ensuring sustained long-term growth. The Indian economy's robust fundamentals continue to support its growth trajectory and your Company has also benefitted from these, leading to a good financial performance. Our journey embodies resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The Company's business is well aligned with the megatrend of Automation underpinned by Digitalization and Sustainability. Your Company is dedicated to playing a lead role in the country's transformation to a sustainable future

which is also exhibited in our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality across all its facilities and operations by 2035. Digital transformation also remains at the front and center of the strategic priorities of the Company, leveraging its expertise in process control, cybersecurity, and managing performance to optimize operations, enhance remote visibility, and drive safety, reliability, and efficiency.

The Company has Honeywell Accelerator as its operating system for governing and managing our business - which contains all of the best practices, tools, and digital platforms to deliver best-in-class performance and enhances the way we manage, govern, and operate our business day-to-day.

The Company's CSR initiatives, environmental efforts, and ethical corporate governance are centered on fulfilling its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibilities. Significant contributions have been made in providing sustainable solutions in healthcare, education, rural infrastructure, and community development, with a commitment to further impact people, families, and communities served.

The Company's ongoing investments in state-of-the-art facilities, leading technologies, and skilled personnel enable the delivery of superior products, projects, and services that meet quality standards and exceed customer expectations.

On behalf of the Management and Board of Directors of Honeywell Automation India Limited, I express our gratitude for your trust and confidence in the Company's ongoing journey and growth. We look forward to your continued support as we propel the Company toward future success. Your Company and its #Futureshapers remain committed to providing greater value to our customers, delivering strong financial results to our investors and ultimately making a difference in our communities.