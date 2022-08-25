Log in
HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

08/25/2022 | 09:02am EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in September.

  • Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, and Vimal Kapur, president and chief operating officer of Honeywell, will present at the Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference in Westbrook, Connecticut, on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. EDT. Adamczyk will also attend the J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference in London, England, on September 20, 2022.
  • George Koutsaftes, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, will attend the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 13, 2022. Koutsaftes will also present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 8:10 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. PDT (11:10 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. EDT).

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and a replay of webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

 

Contacts:




Media

Investor Relations

Bevin Maguire

Sean Meakim

(704) 654-7023

(704) 627-6200

bevin.maguire@honeywell.com

sean.meakim@honeywell.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-participation-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301612452.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2022
