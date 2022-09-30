Advanced search
HONEYWELL TO INCREASE DIVIDEND EFFECTIVE FOURTH QUARTER 2022

09/30/2022 | 10:36am EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $3.92 to $4.12 per share.  The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter dividend of $1.03 per share, which was declared today, and is payable on December 2, 2022, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2022.

"Honeywell continues to deliver strong financial performance despite challenging economic headwinds, and we are pleased to announce an increase to our dividend today for the 13th time over twelve consecutive years," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk. "Our robust balance sheet, diligent cost management and focus on sustainable, profitable growth will allow us to continue creating value for our shareholders."

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:




Media       

Investor Relations

Bevin Maguire 

Sean Meakim

(704) 654-7023   

(704) 627-6200

Bevin.Maguire@honeywell.com                            

Sean.Meakim@honeywell.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-increase-dividend-effective-fourth-quarter-2022-301637911.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2022
